Switching from prepaid to postpaid electricity meters in UP? Here's what will happen to your previous balance

Noida:

Uttar Pradesh is phasing out the prepaid electricity meters and bringing everyone back to postpaid billing. This change kicked off as many people complained about billing headaches and trouble with prepaid recharges.

Now, notifications are rolling out statewide. If you’ve got a prepaid meter, you’ll start getting postpaid bills from June 2026.

Do not stress about your prepaid balance

A lot of folks are worried that the money left on their prepaid meters will be gone, but that’s not true. Your existing balance is not going anywhere and the authorities have stated that whatever it will automatically be adjusted against your upcoming postpaid bills. If there is any leftover after your first postpaid bill, it will keep rolling forward until it is used and adjusted.

You will see this amount reflected as a ‘Credit Balance’ in your bill details.

How will you get your new bills?

Those first postpaid bills start arriving from June 2026, and you won’t have to dig around to find them. Billing info is coming at you from every direction—mobile app, SMS, WhatsApp, and the official online portal.

Every bill clearly lists your electricity use and shows exactly how much of your old prepaid balance is still available.

Want to check your prepaid balance yourself?

Open the UPPCL mobile app on your device

Log in with your consumer number

Look for the Credit Balance section

You can also visit the UPPCL website and check your account details there.

Need help?

If you are still having trouble or something is not showing up right, just reach out for help – UPPCL has a helpline (call 1912), customer support numbers, and a WhatsApp service ready. They will walk you through anything you need to know about your previous balance or your new bills.