Tuesday, December 13, 2022
     
Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Sundar Pichai refuses to quell upcoming mega layoffs fears at Google

Sundar Pichai refuses to quell upcoming mega layoffs fears at Google

A report last month claimed that Alphabet is gearing up to lay off about 10,000 "poor performing" employees, or 6 per cent of its workforce. According to a report in The Information, Google plans to ease out 10,000 employees through a new ranking and performance improvement plan.

IANS Reported By: IANS Noida Published on: December 13, 2022 8:15 IST
Google
Image Source : GOOGLE Google

Google is reportedly bracing for massive layoffs early next year and Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai has reportedly offered no assurance to worried Google employees that it won't happen.

In a companywide meeting with staff, Pichai said "it's really tough to predict the future, so, unfortunately, I can't honestly sit here and make forward-looking commitments", reports Insider.

He told employees that what the company is trying hard to do "is to make important decisions, be disciplined, prioritise where we can, rationalise where we can, so that we are set up to better weather the storm, regardless of what's ahead".

"I think that's what we should focus on and try and do our best there," Pichai added.

Google did not immediately comment on the report.

Several Big Tech companies including Meta, Twitter, Cisco, Intel, Amazon and HP Inc have slashed jobs or announced plans to do so.

Google and Apple are the only Big Tech firms remaining that have not announced any mega job cut globally.

Pichai had said that Google would slow the pace of its hiring and make the company 20 per cent more efficient.

Related Stories
Elon Musk claims Apple threatening to remove Twitter app, says will make phones too if it happens

Elon Musk claims Apple threatening to remove Twitter app, says will make phones too if it happens

Google Pixel Watch to get Gmail and Calendar apps

Google Pixel Watch to get Gmail and Calendar apps

Google CEO Sundar Pichai awarded Padma Bhushan, says 'I carry India with me wherever I go'

Google CEO Sundar Pichai awarded Padma Bhushan, says 'I carry India with me wherever I go'

Why did Google terminate thousand of YouTube channels from these countries?

Why did Google terminate thousand of YouTube channels from these countries?

Google working to speed up install times of Pixel software update

Google working to speed up install times of Pixel software update

Google's Most Searched People of 2022: Johnny Depp tops; Will Smith to Rishi Sunak, know full list

Google's Most Searched People of 2022: Johnny Depp tops; Will Smith to Rishi Sunak, know full list

Pasoori, BTS Butter to Srivalli: Google's Most Searched Songs of 2022 deserve to be on your playlist

Pasoori, BTS Butter to Srivalli: Google's Most Searched Songs of 2022 deserve to be on your playlist

Google's Top Scenic Spots of 2022: Sky Garden in UK to Belvedere del Gianicolo in Rome | FULL LIST

Google's Top Scenic Spots of 2022: Sky Garden in UK to Belvedere del Gianicolo in Rome | FULL LIST

Google's Most Searched Actors of 2022: Johnny Depp beats Will Smith, Amber Heard in the list

Google's Most Searched Actors of 2022: Johnny Depp beats Will Smith, Amber Heard in the list

Google's Top Searched TV shows of 2022: Zendaya's Euphoria on top, check out the full list

Google's Top Searched TV shows of 2022: Zendaya's Euphoria on top, check out the full list

Google adds memory saver and energy saver mode: All you need to know

Google adds memory saver and energy saver mode: All you need to know

Google brings new passkey to support Chrome: Know more

Google brings new passkey to support Chrome: Know more

Gmail faces service disruption; several users complaint on social media

Gmail faces service disruption; several users complaint on social media

Google Slides now allows to collaborate with friends

Google Slides now allows to collaborate with friends

Google Doodle celebrates 'The Sun Queen' of solar energy

Google Doodle celebrates 'The Sun Queen' of solar energy

A report last month claimed that Alphabet is gearing up to lay off about 10,000 "poor performing" employees, or 6 per cent of its workforce.

According to a report in The Information, Google plans to ease out 10,000 employees through a new ranking and performance improvement plan.

Under the new system, managers have been asked to categorise 6 per cent of employees, or roughly 10,000 people, as low performers in terms of their impact for the business.

Alphabet has a workforce of nearly 187,000 employees.

Google has suspended hiring new employees and reportedly told some existing employees to "shape up or ship out" if expectations are not met.

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Latest News