Stop copy-pasting: WhatsApp trick to send Happy New Year 2026 wishes to hundreds at once Want to send your 'Happy New Year' greetings to everyone at once? This hidden WhatsApp feature is a game-changer, allowing you to message hundreds of people simultaneously with just one tap.

New Delhi:

The New Year has arrived, and your inbox is likely overflowing with well-wishes from friends, family, and colleagues. Replying to each person individually can be exhausting. While WhatsApp typically limits message forwarding to just five people at a time, there is a "secret" feature that allows you to reach hundreds of contacts simultaneously: The Broadcast List.

What is a WhatsApp Broadcast list?

The Broadcast List is a powerful but underutilised tool designed for one-way communication. It allows you to create a list of recipients and send a single message that appears as an individual private chat to each person. Unlike a group chat, recipients won't see each other, making your greeting feel personal while saving you hours of time.

Important: To prevent spam, WhatsApp only delivers broadcast messages to people who have your phone number saved in their contacts.

Step-by-Step: How to create a Broadcast List

Follow these simple steps to set up your list and send your New Year greetings:

Open WhatsApp: Launch the app on your smartphone. Access the Menu: Tap the three dots (Menu) in the top-right corner of the screen. Select New Broadcast: Tap on "New broadcast". Choose Your Contacts: Scroll through your list and tap on the names of the people you wish to include (you can select up to 256 contacts per list). Confirm: Tap the green checkmark (tick) icon at the bottom right to create the list. Send Your Message: A chat window for the Broadcast List will open. Simply type your "Happy New Year" message, hit send, and it will be delivered individually to everyone on that list.

Why use this instead of a group?