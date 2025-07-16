Starlink’s Satellite Internet launch in India may shake up Airtel and Jio's Broadband plans Elon Musk’s SpaceX-backed Starlink is gearing up to launch satellite-based internet in India, and telecom players like Jio and Airtel may need to rethink their broadband strategies.

New Delhi:

Starlink, a company owned by SpaceX’s owner (Elon Musk), is reportedly working on launching its satellite internet services in India. This new internet service is set to disrupt the home broadband players like Reliance Jio and Bharti Airte,l potentially. The project has been introduced in India with a massive Rs 8,000 crore investment, which will help in the deployment of 700–750 LEO satellites in the Indian skies.

While early costs per subscriber may be high, mass adoption could significantly reduce rates. The move could reshape telecom strategies, though direct-to-cell challenges may delay the impact on wireless services. No major user access issues have been flagged on Downdetector so far.

Deployment plans: 750 Satellites and Rs 8,000 crore investment set for India

An expert session took place recently, which was hosted by JM Financial, and revealed that Starlink satellite will be deployed at the Low Earth Orbit (commonly known as LEO) in India. Around 700–750 LEO satellites will be deployed by the company.

Talking about the investment, Starlink has invested huge in the Indian market. An estimate of around Rs 8,000 crore has been put on the internet service. Also, this means, around USD 1 million has been invested in each satellite (As per the report).

The new satellite will have a lifespan of about 7–8 years, and the annual operational costs may reach around USD 350 crore.

(Image Source : STARLINK)Starlink

Satellite’s hardware and price in India

One major factor about the new internet service from Starlink is the Customer Premise Equipment (CPE), which is currently priced at around USD 400 (around Rs 35000).

However, the manufacturing for these equipments in India could cut the costs by around 50 per cent. The expert further suggested that the leasing models or subsidies may be used to encourage adoption.

Initial user costs could be Rs 11,250/month with a small user base, but if Starlink reaches 2.5 million users, this could drop to just Rs 450 per month, which will highlight on the scalability of satellite internet.

Market strategy: Who will Starlink be targeting in the early adoption?

In the beginning, Starlink is said to be targeting on B2C users initially. It will introduce plans which will cost at around USD 20/month (around Rs 1700) to USD 25/month (around Rs 2100), and later it will reduce this to USD 10/month (around Rs 850) for the mass market.

Starlink has been eyeing on B2B and B2G sectors- possibly trespassing on Jio and Airtel, India’s leading private telecom service provider, which comes with long validity.

Direct-to-cell tech: No immediate threat to mobile networks

Although Direct-to-Cell (D2C) technology could offer mobile connectivity via satellites eventually, as per the current performance, it lags behind traditional mobile networks.

Experts reportedly believe that Airtel and Jio’s wireless businesses form around 80 per cent to 90 per cent of their valuations and are safe for now.

Believing the experts, D2C tech may take 3–5 years to mature in the Indian market.

Regional rollout and production potential

So far, Starlink has launched its services in Bangladesh, Bhutan and Sri Lanka. A similar one-time payment model for CPE setup is expected to arrive in India soon. It will have the potential for local production to bring prices down significantly.

As Starlink prepares for liftoff in India, the skies could become the new battlefield for internet dominance, with competition aiming to upgrade shortly.