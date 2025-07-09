Starlink receives permission to launch satellite internet in India: Here's when you can use the service The permission has allowed Starlink to use its satellite to provide satellite internet in India. The company can soon launch its services in the country.

New Delhi:

India's space regulator, the Indian National Space Authorisation and Promotion Centre (INSPACe), has officially granted a license to Starlink. The company owned by Elon Musk is all to provide space-based internet services within the country. This authorisation will allow Starlink Satellite Communications to utilise the capacity of its Starlink Gen1 Constellation over Indian territory, as stated on the regulator's website. The license is valid for a period of five years. Starlink has been eyeing opportunities in the Indian market since 2022, aiming to kick off its commercial operations. Currently, the only remaining steps for launching the satellite internet service are finalising the spectrum allocation fees and regulations from the Department of Telecom.

TRAI recommendation on satellite spectrum charges

The telecom regulator, TRAI, has suggested that companies providing satellite internet services, like Starlink, should pay 4 percent of their earnings as fees to the government. This proposed fee is higher than what the companies had been hoping for.

For those offering satellite internet in cities, this would mean an additional cost of about Rs 500 for each subscriber every year. However, there won’t be any extra fees for services provided in rural areas.

When Starlink services will start in India

Starlink has received approval from the Indian National Space Authorisation and Promotion Centre (INSPACe) to begin its satellite internet services in India. The next step is for the Indian government to create guidelines on how satellite frequencies will be assigned and what fees will apply. Once those rules are in place, Starlink will be able to launch its services.

In addition, Airtel and Jio have teamed up with SpaceX to sell Starlink equipment in their stores. Their goal is to provide Starlink services to businesses and find ways to connect communities, schools, and healthcare centers, particularly in rural areas of India.

