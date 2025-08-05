Spotify raises premium plan prices by up to 28% in India, first hike in six years Spotify has reported a disappointing financial performance and has missed its revenue expectations. Now, its cheapest individual plan starts at Rs 139.

Spotify, the popular audio streaming platform, has announced a price increase for its subscribers in India. The company is raising the cost of most of its premium plans by approximately Rs 20. This price adjustment is part of a global increase. Spotify plans to notify subscribers via email within the next month. In India, the entry-level individual premium plan now costs Rs 139.

Spotify plan hike

The Premium Duo plan has been raised to Rs 179 per month, and the family plan will now cost users Rs 229 per month. The family plan experienced the most significant increase, a hike of about 28 per cent. Earlier, this plan used to cost Rs 149 and Rs 179 per month respectively. The student plan has also seen a price rise and is now priced at Rs 69 per month.

The new prices will apply to anyone who is signing up for the service for the first time. However, if you are already subscribed, you will need to pay the new prices when your next bill comes out. New users also have the opportunity to enjoy a one-month free trial if they choose to subscribe to a premium plan.

Why Spotify increased plan price in India

This move follows disappointing financial performance for the company, which reported earnings that missed its revenue projections. This marks the first time Spotify has raised its prices in India since it launched in the country in 2019. In 2023, the platform had already restricted several features for free users, moving them behind a paywall to boost premium subscriptions.

In a recent report from MoneyControl, a spokesperson for Spotify stated, “As we continue to grow our platform, we are updating our Premium prices for new subscribers in India, from today (August 4)”.

