Spotify expands beyond music in India with audiobooks, adds Hindi and regional language titles

Spotify is expanding its world in India, now, it is not just music and podcasts. Audiobooks have landed, and there is a lot to check out. The launch drops a massive catalogue: over 350,000 English audiobooks, plus nearly 7,000 titles in Indian languages (think Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam).

India gets a dedicated Audiobooks+ subscription

The big news is that India gets a dedicated Audiobooks+ subscription for Rs 199 a month. Subscribers will get 15 hours of listening time every month, even if you are on free Spotify. If someone hit thor limit, they can buy more hours or snap up individual titles.

Amarjit Singh Batra, who heads South Asia and beyond for Spotify said that the point is simple- it makes books just as easy to dive into as songs or podcasts. And it further gives Indian authors a shot at new listeners.

What’s inside?

You will find Indian classics from:

Premchand’s Godaan

Kalki’s Ponniyin Selvan

Tagore’s Kabuliwala

Dharamvir Bharati’s Gunahon Ka Devta

Ami Ganatra’s Mahabharata Unravelled

And a whole mix of international bestsellers.

Genres?

Whether you are into thrillers, romance, mysteries, self-help, or fantasy- the platform has got the fans covered this time. Spotify is recommendations and charts will try to nudge you toward your next read based on what you like.

Worldwide, audiobooks are taking off on Spotify with monthly listeners are up about 40 per cent when compared to last year (2025), and total listening hours have jumped more than 30 per cent.

Worldwide, the platform carries over 800,000 audiobooks from nearly 300 publishers and 50,000-plus authors.

The Audiobooks+ plan in India gets you those 15 hours a month to use across the catalogue. Switch between books, try different genres, start something new- as it is up to you.

If you burned through your hours, then just top up or buy a book outright.

A few handy features come along, too:

Page Match lets you scan the ISBN of a physical book and jump to the same spot in the audiobook.

You can download books for offline listening.

Set a sleep timer, so playback stops while you nod off.

Get personalized picks and charts curated for your tastes.

Spotify for Authors

Spotify is further rolling out Spotify for Authors, which means independent or self-published writers can put their audiobooks on Spotify, see data on their listeners, and use tools to market their books. Partnerships are not exclusive, so authors can spread their work across different platforms.

Overall, if you are ready to try it, just update your Spotify app, hop over to the Audiobooks hub or search for your favorite title, buy the subscription, and start listening.

You can manage everything at spotify.com/account or spotify.com/audiobooks.

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