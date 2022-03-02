Spotify: 5 Amazing Features you are not Using on the Music App

Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE: SPOTIFY Spotify: 5 Amazing Features you are not Using

Since 2008, Spotify has been entertaining the global market with podcasts and music. The company has been working continuously on adding a number of features constantly added to make the platform more engaging and versatile.

There are a number of unexplored features of the Spotify app, which can enable you to do so much more on the platform. Here is a list of 5 features which you must know about:

Recover deleted playlists within 3 months

If you have deleted your playlist on Spotify and regret your decision, then we have a feature where you can retrieve the entire deleted playlist. Steps to retrieve your deleted list:

Log into your account on the Spotify website. Please note that you do not have to open the account on your online player

click the Recover playlists link based on the left and you will witness the playlists which you have deleted recently

Click Restore to bring it back in the playlist section of your profile

Do note that the deleted playlists of users are stored on the page for up to 90 days. After that, they automatically disappear.

Sort the liked songs List

Over time, we keep liking our favourite songs, and by the passing of the year, the app stores a long list of favourite songs, out of which few are the songs that we do not play at all. This might take a long process to remove the song and sort it.

Tap Your Library

Then tap on Liked Songs

(you’ll see some auto-generated mood and genre labels)

Tap on any label to apply the appropriate filter

Then tap the X button to go back to your main list

On the top of the page, you will witness labels that will change, depending on the selected and liked the playlist

Share music with Spotify codes

If you wish to share an artist’s detail with friends or if you want to share the entire compiled playlist with your friends then it is possible on Spotify- all you need is a Spotify Codes. Follow the following step:

Tap the three dots next to any icon of playlists, tracks, albums, artists on Spotify. This will help you get the code

How to read a code in the Spotify app:

Tap Search

Then tap the search field

Then the camera button

Users could either scan a code directly or else, they could extract the screenshot as per the requirement

Spotify Premium Group Session Feature- Listen with others

If you have subscribed for a paid Premium subscriber then you can avail of the Group Session feature that’s currently in beta version. The feature enables you to listen longer along with your friends who are using the feature and app. Users can create a collaborative playlist and here are the steps to activate the feature:

Tap the devices icon on the smartphone

Post that, the user will have to scroll down and click on the Start session button

Post clicking the start session button, which will extract the code which can be shared with others accordingly

Download playlists from Spotify to desktop

Spotify Premium subscribers can use this feature to download the playlist to their phone when they struggle to have a good internet connection. It is also worth downloading playlists to the local storage which is available on the desktop apps as well.

Use the Download toggle switches which is placed on the top of the playlists. The feature enables protection of the content against a flaky or non-existent wifi connection

It further eases the home or office network once they’re saved together to sync the music from mobile to laptop to desktop or on the tablet.

To use the feature, follow the following steps: