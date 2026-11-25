Sony is bringing back a classic with the launch of the MDR-3R USB-C headphones- think vintage Walkman vibes but with a modern twist. These new wired headphones channel the look and feel of Sony’s original 1979 MDR-3 model, right down to the metal headband and featherweight, open-ear style. But they are not just a nostalgia trip. This time around, you are getting USB Type-C connectivity for easy plug-and-play with today’s phones and devices. Sony threw in 23mm drivers, a built-in mic, and an in-line remote to round out the experience.

For those who like to change things up, Sony includes both blue and orange ear pads you can swap in and out. Plus, if you are a fan of Stranger Things or just love a good limited edition, Sony’s also dropping a special version with a bold colour scheme, custom packaging, and a Stranger Things logo.

Sony MDR-3R Headphones: Price and availability

In the US, the MDR-3R sets you back USD 59.99 (around 5,500), while the Stranger Things variant rings in at USD 79.99 (around Rs 7300). Sony has not spilt the beans yet on when or if these will land in India.

Sony MDR-3R: Design inspired by original Walkman headphones

Design-wise, Sony MDR-3R is almost a doppelgänger of its late-70s inspiration, sporting an adjustable headband, a lightweight build, and those iconic colour pop ear pads. Even the packaging and user manual bring back that vintage feel, right down to the details.

Now for the upgrades: gone are the days of old-school wires and giant jacks. The cable ends in a USB-C connector, so you can plug it straight into your laptop, tablet, or phone with no Bluetooth, no batteries, just straightforward wired sound.

The 23mm drivers pull from the original’s audio DNA, tweaked a bit for today's listening tastes. Sony promises balanced sound and natural-sounding vocals.

You also get a built-in mic for calls, an in-line remote for your basic controls, and, because it’s wired, zero worries about battery life or signal drops. And no, Sony does not recommend pairing these with their Walkman players, despite the retro roots.

Sony MDR-3R: Stranger Things edition announced

The Stranger Things edition leans even harder into the 1980s spirit. Red and black earpads, an engraved logo, and eye-catching packaging make it a collectable for fans who want headphones that stand out.

At its core, the MDR-3R is Sony's way of fusing a beloved vintage look with the convenience and sound quality today’s listeners expect. If you are looking for a fresh throwback with a practical edge, these headphones fit the bill.

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