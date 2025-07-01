Sony launches BRAVIA Theatre System 6 and Bar 6 soundbars in India Priced at Rs 49,990 and Rs 39,990 respectively, both models support Dolby Atmos, offer powerful bass, and come with AI-driven Voice Zoom 3 technology. Designed for Indian consumers, they will be available across major retail and online platforms starting July 1 and July 3.

New Delhi:

Sony India, one of the premium brands that has lived a legacy in the Indian market, has officially launched two new premium soundbars- BRAVIA Theatre System 6 and BRAVIA Theatre Bar 6. The soundbar has been introduced to strengthen its position in India’s booming home entertainment market. The company further aims at boosting its soundbar market share from 40 per cent to 50 per cent with these feature-rich additions.

Pricing and availability in India

Sony BRAVIA Theatre Bar 6: Priced at Rs 39,990. It will go on sale from today (July 1 onwards).

Sony BRAVIA Theatre System 6: Priced at Rs 49,990, and it will be available from July 3 onwards

Both will be available at Sony Centres, major electronics retailers, and popular e-commerce platforms.

High-end audio with smart features

The System 6 is a 5.1ch home theatre system with a 1000W output, wireless rear speakers, and a subwoofer. The Bar 6, on the other hand, is a 3.1.2ch soundbar with a wireless subwoofer and two upfiring speakers for immersive audio.

Both models support Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, enhanced by Sony’s Vertical Surround Engine and S-Force PRO Front Surround. Designed specifically for Indian audiences, they deliver deep bass and clear vocals.

Smart Audio Tuning with AI

Sony’s Voice Zoom 3 technology uses AI to isolate and amplify dialogue, while Night Mode and Voice Mode further customise the listening experience. Control is easy with the BRAVIA Connect app or through your TV remote.

Tuned for Indian preferences

Sony has claimed that the new soundbars are fine-tuned to deliver punchy bass and immersive surround sound, keeping in mind the preferences of Indian consumers who value rich audio during movies, music and OTT streaming.

With this launch, the company is doubling down on its vision to dominate the premium and super-premium home entertainment segment worldwide, starting with India.

Although many might think that the soundbar is on the higher side of the pricing, Sony has been known to deliver premium quality to its customers.