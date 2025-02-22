Smartphone lost or stolen? Here's how to block it and keep your data safe If you are someone who often misplaces your smartphone or has dealt with theft before, enabling this setting can provide peace of mind. With the Sanchar Sathi portal, securing your lost or stolen smartphone is now easier than ever.

Smartphones have become an essential part of our lives, handling everything from daily tasks to sensitive banking transactions. Losing your phone, especially if it contains personal information, can lead to serious security concerns. But don’t worry—there’s a simple way to block your lost or stolen phone and keep your data protected.

Why blocking a lost smartphone is important?

If your phone gets lost at home, the inconvenience is minor. However, losing it outside or having it stolen can lead to unauthorized access to your personal information. Blocking your device ensures that no one can misuse your data or access your accounts.

The government’s Sanchar Sathi portal can help.

The Sanchar Sathi portal, launched by the Indian government, allows users to block lost or stolen phones easily. Managed by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), this portal uses the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) to block devices nationwide.

How to block a lost or stolen smartphone by using Sanchar Sathi

Visit the Sanchar Sathi portal

Go to the official Sanchar Sathi website.

Scroll down to the Citizen-Centric Services tab.

Fill out the required information.

Click on the Block Stolen/lost mobile option.

Provide all necessary details, including your phone’s IMEI number, a copy of the FIR, and your ID proof.

Submit your request

After entering the details, click on Submit to block your device.

Once blocked, no one will be able to use your phone—even with a new SIM card.

Track your lost smartphone status.

After submitting the request, you can also track your phone’s status through the same portal. This ensures that you’re updated on any changes or recovery progress.

