Sennheiser unveils IE600 wired earphones at Rs 59,990: All you must know

Sennheiser, a German audio brand has unveiled a flagship wired earphone dubbed IE 600 in the Indian market that is said to be crafted for an exquisitely natural sound.

Priced at Rs 59,990, the Sennheiser IE 600, has been designed to keep delivering flawless acoustic, and will be made available across online and leading retail outlets in India.

"At the audiophile development team, we intently listen to the feedback of our incredibly passionate customers. The IE 600 delivers a neutral reference tuning in combination with our industry-leading miniature transducer technology," Kapil Gulati, Director, Consumer Segment, Sennheiser, said in a statement.

"The paradigm-shifting acoustic performance is appropriately clad in highest-performance amorphous zirconium. The IE 600 will be a reference for the most demanding mobile audio enthusiasts," Gulati added.

The company stated that IE 600 achieves distortion-free reproduction of music, a single 7 mm driver responsible for the extra-wide frequency range and ultra-low distortion of these earphones.

Within the IE 600, this system and the acoustic back volume have been tuned for a tonally neutral, intimate and emotional sound. This ensures a true-to-life voicing that is especially expressive for vocal performances.

The acoustic system has also been optimised to produce a steep bass slope resulting in a powerful yet fast and accurate low-end response.