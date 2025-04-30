Sennheiser slashes prices up to 58 per cent in Amazon Summer Sale: Premium headphones and mics During the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025, Sennheiser is offering up to 58 per cent off on its top microphones, noise-cancelling headphones and TWS earbuds. With prices starting under Rs 10,000, plus No Cost EMI and bank-card offers, this is one of the best opportunities for Indian music enthusiasts.

New Delhi: From May 1, music lovers and content creators can elevate their audio experience with Sennheiser’s up to 58 per cent off offers during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025. Alongside rock-bottom prices, Amazon shoppers can opt for No Cost EMI up to 24 months and enjoy additional bank-card discounts. Here’s your chance to own pro-grade microphones, noise-cancelling headphones, and true wireless earbuds without breaking the bank. Pro-grade streaming and vocal microphones Sennheiser Profile Streaming Set (with Boom Arm) USB Microphone Sale price: Rs 9,790 (58 per cent off)

Perfect for podcasters and live streamers, this USB-C microphone delivers studio-quality audio with integrated Gain, Mix, and Volume controls. It comes complete with a robust boom arm and table stand for flexible setup. Sennheiser e 945 Supercardioid Dynamic Vocal Microphone Sale price: Rs 11,490 (52 per cent off)

Tailored for vocalists, the e 945’s supercardioid pickup isolates vocals from background noise. Built with a rugged metal body and shock-mounted capsule, it offers stage-ready durability and pristine vocal clarity. Award-winning noise-cancelling headphones Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 (Copper) Headphones Sale price: Rs 18,900 (40 per cent off)

Boasting Adaptive Noise Cancellation, up to 60 hours of battery life, and a premium copper finish, the Momentum 4 has earned praise from Forbes for its immersive soundstage and travel-ready comfort. Sennheiser ACCENTUM Plus Headphones Sale price: Rs 11,740 (45 per cent off)

Enjoy audiophile-grade sound, 50 hours of uninterrupted playtime, and ANC in a sleek, lightweight design. Ideal for home listening or on-the-go commutes. Sennheiser HD 25 Plus On-Ear Monitoring Headphones Sale price: Rs 13,490 (47 per cent off)

Favoured by DJs and audio pros, the HD 25 Plus offers high noise isolation and can handle extreme sound pressure levels. Features include a rotatable ear cup, durable build, plus coiled and straight cables and extra velour earpads.

Best-in-Class True Wireless Earbuds Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 4 Sale price: Rs 15,740 (41 per cent off)

Dive into exceptional sound, advanced ANC, and up to 30 hours of total playtime. These earbuds deliver premium audio performance in a compact, comfortable design. How to grab these deals Visit Amazon India store on May 1 (i.e., tomorrow). Search for “Sennheiser” or the specific product name. Apply any bank-card offers at checkout. Opt for No Cost EMI (up to 24 months) if needed. Apple Watch SE 3 may arrive with larger display and fresh design: Report 5 Smart ways to escape battery draining for your smartphone Huawei Watch 5 Pro tipped to launch with advanced ECG Sensor and new health features