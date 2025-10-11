Satellite internet launch: TRAI contradicts govt, says no recommendation pending on issue of satcom spectrum Recently, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that the pending satellite communication spectrum recommendations are delaying the launch of the service in the country.

New Delhi:

A growing conflict has emerged over the launch of satellite internet, as the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) officially stated Friday that it has no pending recommendation or reference on satellite communication spectrum.

This statement was released just a day after Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia indicated that the regulator needed to finalize its recommendations on the spectrum price before the service could advance.

"TRAI has already given recommendations on spectrum allocation and price for satellite communications. There is no reference that it has received from the DoT after that," an official source said anonymously, contradicting the minister’s claim.

Previously, in May, the telecom regulator made detailed recommendations to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). TRAI suggested a levy of 4 per cent of annual revenues (Adjusted Gross Revenue or AGR) on satcom service providers, including companies like Elon Musk's Starlink. This 4 per cent AGR spectrum charge would apply to both GSO and NGSO operators, with a minimum annual charge of Rs 3,500 per MHz.

For operators serving urban areas, TRAI recommended an additional annual levy of Rs 500 per subscriber, while services in rural areas would be exempt. The regulator also proposed that the satellite broadband spectrum be initially allotted for five years, extendable by an additional two years.

Scindia's statement

According to Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, the launch of satellite broadband services in India is currently waiting on two crucial developments. Speaking at the India Mobile Congress (IMC 2025) on Thursday, he specified the conditions: the rollout plans from service providers and the final recommendation on spectrum pricing from the regulator, TRAI.

Scindia explained the delay, saying: "It depends on the players in terms of how quickly they can roll out their execution strategy... There is one issue that TRAI has to still finalise—the spectrum pricing. That is the pending part, and that the regulator will do".

Inputs from PTI