Samsung Wallet to launch in India on January 31: All what to expect

Samsung, the South Korean tech giant will be merging 'Samsung Pay', the mobile payment solution and 'Samsung Pass', a password management application into 'Samsung Wallet'. The move has been taken specifically for the Indian market and will come with more added and collaborated features on the platform.

On 29 January 2023, the company tweeted on their official handle (@SamsungIndia): "Have you marked your calendar yet? Only 1 day left for Samsung Pay’s big transformation! Buckle up and watch this space to know more! T&C apply." The company also used the hashtag #SamsungPayIsGettingBetter with the tweet.

The attached video in the tweet says that the new payment service will start on 31 January onwards.

'Samsung Pay gets better, Just 1 day to go," said the tweet.

Sam Mobile has reported that the tech giant will rename the new service as 'Samsung Wallet' which will be Indian market ready.

Earlier in January, the company revealed that it will be launching the new app (Samsung Wallet) in India by January-end. Also, the new app will be launched in seven other markets.

What is Samsung Wallet?

Samsung Wallet will enable users to securely store things like credit cards, boarding passes, cryptocurrency, digital keys, login passwords, debit cards, identification cards, and even loyalty/membership cards.

Samsung Wallet's security measures:

Samsung Knox, a defence-grade digital security system will be taking care of the data protection in the application.

