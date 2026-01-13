Samsung's foldable smartphone now available with Rs 71,500 price cut: Where to buy

The price of Samsung's premium dual-display foldable phone has been drastically reduced just ahead of the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026. This massive price cut makes one of the most advanced foldable smartphones more accessible to tech enthusiasts. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, known for its powerful 50MP camera and robust 4,400mAh battery, can now be purchased for over Rs 71,000 less than its launch price.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 discount
Samsung originally launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 in July 2023 with a starting price of Rs 1,64,999. Currently, the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant is listed on Amazon for just Rs 93,500, marking a flat discount of Rs 71,499.
Beyond the flat discount, buyers can further reduce the effective price through:
- Bank Offers: A 5 per cent unlimited cashback is available for Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card holders.
- Exchange Offers: You can save up to Rs 42,000 by exchanging your old smartphone, depending on its model and condition.
- Republic Day Specials: Additional instant discounts are expected for SBI Credit Card users once the main sale goes live on January 16, 2026.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: Key features and specifications
Despite newer iterations, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 remains a flagship powerhouse with top-tier specifications:
- Dual Displays: It features a massive 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X main foldable display and a 6.2-inch secondary FHD+ AMOLED cover screen. Both panels support a smooth 120Hz refresh rate.
- Performance: The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.
- Camera System: A versatile triple rear camera setup includes a 50MP main sensor with OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP telephoto camera. It also features a 10MP cover camera and a 4MP under-display camera for selfies.
- Battery and Charging: The phone is equipped with a 4,400mAh battery that supports 25W wired charging as well as wireless charging capabilities.
- Software: It currently runs on One UI 5 (based on Android 14), offering a highly optimised multitasking experience.