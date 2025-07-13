Samsung's 43-inch, 55-inch QLED smart TVs get 40% price drop: Where to buy Samsung has significantly lowered the prices of its 43 and 55 inch QLED Smart TVs. The 2025 models are available at discounts of up to 40 percent during the Flipkart sale.

New Delhi:

The new GOAT Sale is currently live on Flipkart. During the sale, e-commerce platform has significantly slashed prices on Samsung's QLED Ultra HD Smart TVs. Both the 43-inch and 55-inch models are available at great discounts during this sale. Th prices has dropped by as much as 40 per ceent. Samsung Vision AI series smart TVs feature advanced QLED displays with quantum dot technology. They run on the latest Tizen 2025 operating system. These smart TVs come pre-loaded with popular OTT apps such as Netflix, JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video, and Zee5.

Deals on QLED smart TVs

In this Flipkart sale, the 43-inch Vision AI QLED Smart TV is priced at just Rs 36,990, down from its original price of Rs 54,900. The e-commerce platform is offering a discount of up to 32 per cent. Additionally, buyers can enjoy a further 10 per cent discount when using an HDFC bank card, along with various other discounts and no-cost EMI options.

For the 55-inch model, customers can get it for Rs 49,990, reduced from its launch price of Rs 81,990. This model features a discount of 38 per cent. In addition to this, there is a separate 10 per cent discount with HDFC Bank cards. Furthermore, there's an additional saving of up to Rs 4,000 when using a Flipkart Axis Bank card.

Samsung Vision AI QLED TV features

Samsung's latest smart TV offers a stunning 4K resolution display powered by the Vision AI feature. The TV also gets quantum dot technology, which makes the colours on the screen vibrant.

This TV comes equipped with Knox security for enhanced privacy. Users will have complimentary access to over 100 channels. It operates on a Q4 AI processor and features 2GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage, along with dual 20W speakers. For connectivity, it includes HDMI, VGA, USB ports, Bluetooth, and dual-band Wi-Fi support.

