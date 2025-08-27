Samsung, LG, and Xiaomi Smart TVs available under Rs 15,000: Where to buy Smart TVs from Samsung, LG, and Xiaomi are now available for less than Rs 15,000 on Amazon, following a major price cut.

New Delhi:

If you're in the market for a smart TV under Rs 15,000, top brands like Samsung, LG, and Xiaomi have some great offers for you. You can find these LED smart TVs at significantly reduced prices on Amazon. These models come with many pre-installed OTT apps and powerful speakers.

Let's take a look at some of the best smart TVs available for less than Rs 15,000.

Samsung

You can get the Samsung 32-inch HD Smart LED TV for just Rs 13,990. Amazon is also offering a bank discount of up to Rs 1,500 on this model.

Display: It features a 50Hz refresh rate with a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels.

Audio: The TV is equipped with a 20W speaker.

Connectivity: It includes two HDMI and one USB port, as well as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.

LG

The LG HD Ready LED Smart TV is priced at Rs 13,590, with an additional discount of up to Rs 1,500 available on Amazon.

Display: This smart TV has a 32-inch screen with a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels and a 60Hz refresh rate.

Audio: It comes with a 10W speaker.

Connectivity: For connectivity, it offers two HDMI ports, one USB port, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi.

Operating System: This smart TV runs on WebOS.

Xiaomi

Xiaomi's smart TV is available for Rs 13,999, and you can get a bank discount of up to Rs 1,500 on its purchase.

Display: It features a 32-inch HD Ready QLED screen with a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels.

Audio: The TV has a 20W speaker that supports DTS-X.

Toshiba

The Toshiba smart TV is available for Rs 12,999, with a bank discount of up to Rs 1,500 on your purchase.

Display: It features a 32-inch HD Ready QLED screen with a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels.

Audio: The TV has a 20W speaker that supports Dolby Audio.

