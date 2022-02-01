Samsung India Widens Bank Offers on Galaxy Z Series Foldable Smartphones

Follow us on Image Source : PR Samsung Flip

Samsung announced that it has widened bank offers on its third generation foldable devices – Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G - making them more accessible and affordable for Indian customers.

The limited period offer can be availed from the official website of Samsung, Exclusive Stores of the company and at leading retail stores and e-commerce portals, valid with immediate effect.

From today onwards, Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G will be eligible for upgrade bonuses and cashback offers via leading national banks like ICICI Bank and SBI, in addition to HDFC bank.

The offer bouquet includes an upgrade bonus of Rs. 10,000/- on purchasing Galaxy Z Flip3 5G and Rs. 7,000/- on purchase of Galaxy Z Fold3 5G or choice of affordability options to choose from – either Bank cashbacks of Rs. 7,000 via leading banks like ICICI, SBI and HDFC or Rs. 5,000 cashback via Samsung Finance+.

The ongoing bundled offer continues, wherein, customers can buy Galaxy Buds2 worth Rs. 11,999/- at a flat price of Rs. 1999/-. This offer bouquet provides customers with benefits of up to Rs. 17,000/- on the purchase of Galaxy Z Fold3 5G. With the irresistible offers, Galaxy Z Flip3 5G will be available at an effective price of Rs. 59,999/-.

The foldable smartphones, Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G offer multiple offers for work, watch and play. Galaxy Z Fold3 5G comes with an undisrupted 7.6-inch Infinity Flex Display and the first-ever S Pen support on a foldable device. Galaxy Z Flip3 5G comes with a sleek, compact, and pocketable design, with enhanced camera features and a larger cover screen built for quick use on the go.

All offers are limited period offers valid with immediate effect. Interested customers can avail these benefits on Samsung.com/in, Samsung Exclusive Stores, leading retail stores and leading e-commerce portals.