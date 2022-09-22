Samsung India rolls out festive offers on Galaxy A series: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung

Samsung India has announced a number of offers on Galaxy A series smartphones where customers could avail of a number of cashback offers and discount on Galaxy Buds2 on their purchase of any Galaxy A series smartphones. The offers are applicable to Galaxy A series and could be availed from Flipkart Big Billion Days and Amazon Great Indian Festival.

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G

Samsung Galaxy A23

Samsung Galaxy A series devices which are available for purchases:

The ‘No Shake Cam’ feature enables the user to capture blur-free photos and videos from the handset. There are additional camera features like Object Eraser, and Photo Remaster which are compatible with Galaxy A73 5G, Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy A33 5G and not with Galaxy A23 (said Samsung).

Features of Galaxy A series

Galaxy A series comes with a bright display claims to have a long-lasting battery which could last for 2 days and comes with a powerful processor. The handset comes with onboard Knox security and up to 4 years of software upgrade.

Galaxy A73 5G features a 108MP ‘No shake cam’ for flagship-grade photos. It comes with a Super AMOLED+ display and is protected with an IP67 rating to protect the device from dust and water. Those who would like to purchase the Galaxy A73 5G smartphone could avail of special festive offers worth Rs 13,000. Galaxy A73 5G also enables the consumer to purchase the Galaxy Buds2 worth Rs 11,999 at just Rs 1,999. Consumers can also avail of Rs 3,000 instant bank cashback or Rs 2,000 upgrade bonus.

Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy A33 5G also come with a ‘No Shake Cam’ feature with 64MP and 48MP primary rear shooters. The devices feature a Super AMOLED display, and a powerful processor and come with water and dust resistance. Consumers can avail of Rs 4,000 instant cashback on purchases of Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy A33 5G, bringing their effective starting price to Rs 24,499.

Galaxy A23 features 50MP ‘No Shake Cam’, Full HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and up to 16GB RAM, including RAM Plus. Consumers can avail of the smartphone at a special festive offer of Rs 2,000 instant cashback, bringing the device to an effective price of Rs 16,499 for the Galaxy A23 smartphone.

Festive offers on Galaxy A series are live across leading retail stores as well as on the selected online portals.

