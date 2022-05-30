Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung India Leads the Tablet Business in Q1

Samsung has claimed to be the leader in the tablet business in India in the first quarter. According to IDC’s Worldwide Quarterly PC Devices TrackerQ1 22, Samsung led the tablet market in India, both in volume as well as value terms, during Q1, 2022.

Samsung had stated that they have a 40% volume market share in the Indian tablets market for Q1 (2022), which is considered a strong growth of 10% against the last quarter (Q4, 2021).

Samsung witnessed great momentum in the premium tablet segment priced at USD 500 and more. With the recently launched flagship Galaxy Tab S8 series, Samsung has gained more than 8.3% in the premium segment during Q1, 2022 against the previous quarter (Q4, 2021), as per IDC’s Worldwide Quarterly PC Devices Tracker, 1Q22, May 2022 release.

Samsung offers consumers a wide variety of easy payment options along with special bundle offers enabling consumers to experience the Samsung ecosystem with products like Galaxy Buds and Galaxy Watch along with Galaxy Tablets.

Moreover, Samsung provides a new-age financing option in the form of Samsung Finance+ which also empowers customers with no past loan or credit history to own Galaxy Tablets at affordable prices. Further, Samsung Upgrade enables customers to exchange their old smartphones or tablets to purchase new Galaxy Tablets, reducing the overall cost of ownership. These smart enablers have helped the company become the number 1 Tablet player for the quarter.

