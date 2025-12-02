Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold launches with 200MP camera, sale begins in 10 days

Samsung has just launched its highly awaited new phone, the Galaxy Z TriFold. This device can fold in three ways and, when fully opened, it offers a large 10-inch screen for users. To make sure users are folding it correctly, the phone has a special alarm that uses on-screen messages and vibrations to notify them if it's not being folded the right way. The smartphone measures 3.9mm thin at its thinnest point.
The Galaxy Z TriFold incorporates two differently sized hinges with a dual-rail structure. The frame is supported by armour Aluminum and ensures screens do not make contact with each other when folded. Additionally, it comes with ceramic-glass fiber-reinforced polymer back panel to resist cracks. Samsung claims the screen panels meet securely with a minimal gap.
Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold performance and display
The Galaxy Z TriFold is powered by a customised Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform for Galaxy. Key specifications include:
- Camera: 200MP sensor
- Battery: 5,600mAh with 45W fast charging support
When fully open, the 10-inch screen effectively performs like three side-by-side 6.5-inch smartphones. The display features a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz and offers brightness, peaking at 2600 nits on the cover display and 1600 nits on the main screen.
Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold availability
The Galaxy Z TriFold is set to hit the shelves in South Korea on December 12, 2025. After that, it will be launched in other important markets like China, Taiwan, Singapore, the UAE, and the United States. However, details about when it will be available in India and how much it will cost there have not been released yet.
Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold specifications
|
Display
|
Main Screen
|
10.0-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X (2160 x 1584), 269 ppi 1600 nits peak brightness 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate (1~120 Hz)
|
Cover Screen
|
6.5-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X (2520 x 1080, 21:9), 422 ppi 2600 nits peak brightness 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate (1~120 Hz)
|
Dimension and Weight
|Folded (HxWxD)
|
159.2 x 75.0 x 12.9 mm
|Unfolded (HxWxD)
|
159.2 x 214.1 x 3.9 mm (screen with the SIM tray) / 4.2 mm (center screen) / 4.0 mm (screen with the side button)
|
Weight
|309 g
|
Rear Camera
|Ultra-Wide
|
12 MP Ultra-Wide Camera Dual Pixel AF, F2.2, Pixel size: 1.4 μm, FOV: 120˚
|
Wide
|
200 MP Wide-Angle Camera Quad Pixel AF, OIS, F1.7, Pixel size: 0.6 μm, FOV: 85˚ Optical Quality Zoom 2x
|
Tele
|
10 MP Telephoto Camera PDAF, OIS, F2.4, Pixel size: 1.0 μm, FOV: 36˚, 3x Optical Zoom, Digital Zoom up to 30x
|
Front Camera
|Cover Screen
|
10 MP Selfie Camera F2.2, Pixel size: 1.12 μm, FOV: 85˚
|Main Screen
|
10 MP Main Camera F2.2, Pixel size: 1.12 μm, FOV: 100˚
|Processor
|
Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform for Galaxy (3 nm)
|
Memory and Storage
|
16 GB Memory with 1 TB internal storage 16 GB Memory with 512 GB internal storage
|
MicroSD: not supported
|
Battery
|
5,600 mAh three-cell battery system
|
Charging
|
Super-Fast Charging 2.0 (45 W) Wired Charging: Up to 50 percent charge in around 30 minutes with 45 W Adapter and 3A USB-C cable Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 (15 W) Wireless PowerShare
|
Water Resistance
|IP48
|
Glass/Metal
|
Cover
|
Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2
|Back
|
Ceramic-Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer
|
Frame
|
Titanium Hinge Housing and Advanced Armor Aluminum Frame
|OS
|
Android 16 One UI 8
|
Network & Connectivity
|
5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.4
|Sensors
|
Capacitive fingerprint sensor (side), accelerometer, barometer, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, hall sensor, proximity sensor, light sensor
|Security
|
Samsung Knox with Samsung Knox Vault
|
SIM Card
|
Up to two Nano SIM and Multi eSIM
|Colours
|Crafted Black
