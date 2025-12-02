Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold launches with 200MP camera, sale begins in 10 days The Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform and featuring a 200MP camera, is set to go on sale in Korea within the next 10 days.

New Delhi:

Samsung has just launched its highly awaited new phone, the Galaxy Z TriFold. This device can fold in three ways and, when fully opened, it offers a large 10-inch screen for users. To make sure users are folding it correctly, the phone has a special alarm that uses on-screen messages and vibrations to notify them if it's not being folded the right way. The smartphone measures 3.9mm thin at its thinnest point.

The Galaxy Z TriFold incorporates two differently sized hinges with a dual-rail structure. The frame is supported by armour Aluminum and ensures screens do not make contact with each other when folded. Additionally, it comes with ceramic-glass fiber-reinforced polymer back panel to resist cracks. Samsung claims the screen panels meet securely with a minimal gap.

(Image Source : SAMSUNG)Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold performance and display

The Galaxy Z TriFold is powered by a customised Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform for Galaxy. Key specifications include:

Camera: 200MP sensor

Battery: 5,600mAh with 45W fast charging support

When fully open, the 10-inch screen effectively performs like three side-by-side 6.5-inch smartphones. The display features a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz and offers brightness, peaking at 2600 nits on the cover display and 1600 nits on the main screen.

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold availability

The Galaxy Z TriFold is set to hit the shelves in South Korea on December 12, 2025. After that, it will be launched in other important markets like China, Taiwan, Singapore, the UAE, and the United States. However, details about when it will be available in India and how much it will cost there have not been released yet.

(Image Source : SAMSUNG)Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold specifications

Display Main Screen 10.0-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X (2160 x 1584), 269 ppi 1600 nits peak brightness 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate (1~120 Hz) Cover Screen 6.5-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X (2520 x 1080, 21:9), 422 ppi 2600 nits peak brightness 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate (1~120 Hz) Dimension and Weight Folded (HxWxD) 159.2 x 75.0 x 12.9 mm Unfolded (HxWxD) 159.2 x 214.1 x 3.9 mm (screen with the SIM tray) / 4.2 mm (center screen) / 4.0 mm (screen with the side button) Weight 309 g Rear Camera Ultra-Wide 12 MP Ultra-Wide Camera Dual Pixel AF, F2.2, Pixel size: 1.4 μm, FOV: 120˚ Wide 200 MP Wide-Angle Camera Quad Pixel AF, OIS, F1.7, Pixel size: 0.6 μm, FOV: 85˚ Optical Quality Zoom 2x Tele 10 MP Telephoto Camera PDAF, OIS, F2.4, Pixel size: 1.0 μm, FOV: 36˚, 3x Optical Zoom, Digital Zoom up to 30x Front Camera Cover Screen 10 MP Selfie Camera F2.2, Pixel size: 1.12 μm, FOV: 85˚ Main Screen 10 MP Main Camera F2.2, Pixel size: 1.12 μm, FOV: 100˚ Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform for Galaxy (3 nm) Memory and Storage 16 GB Memory with 1 TB internal storage 16 GB Memory with 512 GB internal storage MicroSD: not supported Battery 5,600 mAh three-cell battery system Charging Super-Fast Charging 2.0 (45 W) Wired Charging: Up to 50 percent charge in around 30 minutes with 45 W Adapter and 3A USB-C cable Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 (15 W) Wireless PowerShare Water Resistance IP48 Glass/Metal Cover Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 Back Ceramic-Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer Frame Titanium Hinge Housing and Advanced Armor Aluminum Frame OS Android 16 One UI 8 Network & Connectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.4 Sensors Capacitive fingerprint sensor (side), accelerometer, barometer, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, hall sensor, proximity sensor, light sensor Security Samsung Knox with Samsung Knox Vault SIM Card Up to two Nano SIM and Multi eSIM Colours Crafted Black

