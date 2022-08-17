Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 and Flip 4 witnessed 50K pre-bookings in just 12 hours!

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 and Flip4

Samsung has witnessed a robust demand for its fourth-generation of foldable smartphone named Galaxy Z Fold4 in the Indian market. It was reported that there were more than 50,000 pre-bookings for Galaxy Fold4 and Galaxy Flip4 within 12 hours- stated Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President and Head of MX sales at Samsung India.

The record figures were out on the first day of pre-booking opening for the devices, which was on August 16.

Pullan also told IANS: "Samsung is targeting to sell 1.5 times more foldable phones this year. We are confident of meeting our target because the new foldable phones come with huge upgrades as compared to last year."

He further attributed a huge pre-booking success as Samsung has been strategising to expand the foldable range of devices in the Indian market.

For Galaxy Z Fold4 and Flip4, Samsung has expanded its retail network, in order to take the premium smartphones to over 10,000 cities in the country, including tier 2 towns and more.

It was further stated that this was double the number of retail outlets, compared to last year for the foldable phones, as per Pullan.

Samsung has also employed more than 12,000 demo units of Fold4 and Flip4 in India to ensure that consumers get great experience with these devices before finalizing their purchase.

Available in Graphite, Pink Gold and Bora Purple colours, Galaxy Z Flip4 is priced at Rs 89,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs 94,999 for 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

The 'Bespoke Edition' that offers glass colours and frame options will be available on Samsung Live and Samsung Exclusive Stores for Rs 97,999, the company said in a statement.

Available in Graygreen, Beige and Phantom Black colours, Galaxy Z Fold4 is priced at Rs 154,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant and Rs 164,999 for the 12GB+512GB variant.

Consumers can also purchase a 12GB RAM +1TB storage variant which is available exclusively at Samsung Live and Samsung Exclusive Stores at a price tag of Rs 1,84,999.

Inputs from IANS

