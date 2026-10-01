Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra, Tab S12+ launched with Dimensity 9500 chip: Check price and India details

New Delhi:

Samsung has launched the new Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra, which is available at Rs 149,999 for 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The tablet is further launched in other higher variants with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage, as well as 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage – depending on what users need.

Also, the Galaxy Tab S12+ has been unleashed too, which is priced at Rs. 129999 for the 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage model. The tablet also comes with a 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage variant.

Both the newly launched tablets are available in the selected market and will go on sale from October 7 onwards. Those who want to buy can visit the official website of the company.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra and Galaxy S12+: Specifications

Display and build:

The Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra stands out as the largest and most premium model in the lineup, which comes with a 14.6-inch AMOLED display (2,960 x 1,848 pixel resolution).

The Galaxy S12+ is not tiny either, as it comes with a 12.6-inch AMOLED display (2,800 x 1,752 pixel resolution).

Both the tablets come with Samsung’s S Pen and have a microSD slot, which can be expanded further by up to 2TB.

Performance: Dimensity 9500 and Android 17

Both the newly launched tablets will be powered by MediaTek’s latest Dimensity 9500 chipset and run on the Android 17 operating system, which is further layered with Samsung’s One UI 9.

The tab will enable multitasking capabilities like the multi-window trick that splits the screen into up to three parts, plus you get all the latest Galaxy AI features. Samsung is throwing in seven years of promised OS and security updates—quite generous.

Performance:

Samsung has onboarded the MediTek Dimensity 9500 pulls off 61 per cent faster NPU processing, 19 per cent faster CPU speeds, and 17 per cent improved GPU- when compared to the last year’s Dimensity 9400+ chip in the previous Ultra tablet.

Battery and connectivity:

The Galaxy S12 Ultra is backed by an 11,600mAh battery, which will give enough strength to last longer. On the other hand, the Galaxy S12+ is backed by a 10,600mAh battery.

Both the tablets come with 45W quick charging support.

Camera details:

The Ultra tab comes with a 13MP primary shooter along with an 8MP ultrawide at the back.

The Galaxy S12+ comes with a 13MP primary rear shooter, and on the front, it comes with a 12MP ultrawide selfie shooter.

Connectivity:

The Galaxy S12 Ultra supports modern Wi-Fi 7, and the Galaxy S12+ comes with Wi-Fi 6E support. Both comes with Bluetooth 6.0.

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