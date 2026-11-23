Samsung will be launching the most anticipated Galaxy S27 series next year, and it is going to be one of the biggest flagship series. Believing the leaks, the device will hit the shelves sometime in early 2027, and it sounds like Samsung is not just tweaking a few features. They are reportedly giving the lineup a fresh new look, boosting the cameras, adding magnetic wireless charging, and rolling out something that rivals Apple’s Dynamic Island. Also, there is talk of a fourth model which might enter the series this year: the Galaxy S27 Pro, which will join the series with the usuals (S27, S27 Plus, and S27 Ultra).

So, even though Samsung has not yet officially unleashed anything about the upcoming launches, the rumour mill and some early software sneak peeks suggest we are in for some real upgrades compared to last year’s lineup. This is what is there right now.

Dynamic Island-like feature expected

The big thing everyone is buzzing about is that Samsung’s Live Notifications could get a total overhaul. SamMobile says the company is testing a new ‘Moment Effects’ feature in early S27 software.

At present, Live Notifications are those little pill-shaped indicators in the top left corner, tracking things like navigation and voice recordings.

But with the One UI 9.5 update on the horizon, it looks like Samsung is planning to move those notifications to the centre stage (well, top centre), wrapping them around the selfie cam.

Instantly, you have got something that looks and acts a lot like Apple’s Dynamic Island, so you will see and interact with ongoing stuff right up front.

You will even be able to swipe between activities. Some early code hints at sports updates, scores, and results popping up, possibly through Google Sports.

A fresh look and MagSafe-style charging

The S27 is also expected to sport a new rear camera layout. CAD renders and dummy units posted by Android Headlines show Samsung switching up the camera island, so goodbye to the old design.

Here’s a cool addition:

Built-in magnets for wireless charging.

That means you could snap MagSafe-style accessories right onto your smartphone, with no need for any magnetic case anymore.

To make room for that, they might nudge the rear cameras a bit higher on the device.

Meet the Galaxy S27 Pro: Display and processors

Next year, we will possibly see four S27 models:

The regular Galaxy S27

Galaxy S27 Plus

Galaxy S27 Pro

Galaxy S27 Ultra

The Pro sits in between Plus and Ultra, offering a slice of the premium stuff, but stops short of the Ultra’s all-out specs.

Here’s how the screens break down:

Galaxy S27: 6.3-inch display

Galaxy S27 Plus: 6.7-inch display

Galaxy S27 Pro: 6.5-inch display

Galaxy S27 Ultra: 6.9-inch display

Pro and Ultra are both said to feature better Privacy Display tech, building on what we saw with the S26 Ultra.

When it comes to chips, the base Galaxy S27 and the Galaxy S27 Plus will reportedly stick with Samsung’s Exynos 2700.

The Pro steps up to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6, and Ultra pushes it further with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6. All four processors use a 2nm process, so performance and efficiency should get a huge boost.

Camera and battery upgrades

Samsung is packing serious camera upgrades, especially on the Pro and Ultra. Both are tipped to feature a 200-megapixel main rear camera and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide. The Ultra also adds a 50-megapixel telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom; the Pro keeps things simpler with a lower-res telephoto sensor.

Battery-wise, the Ultra cranks things up with a 5,500mAh battery, and the Pro comes in at a 5,000mAh battery.

Ultra might support 60W wired charging and 25W wireless, so charging should be much faster.

Software and updates

The whole Galaxy S27 bunch will launch with Android 17 and Samsung’s own One UI. Early talk was about One UI 9.0, but the latest leaks suggest they are already deep into testing for One UI 9.5.

Samsung's 7-year software and security update plan is likely to stick around, too.

Price and release

No official announcement yet, but all signs point to a January or February 2027 launch. Right now, estimates put the base S27 at about Rs 81,999, S27 Plus at Rs 1.09 lakh, and the new S27 Pro at 1,200 to 1,399 (Rs 1.13 to Rs 1.32 lakh). Ultra, as expected, tops the list in price.

Keep in mind, these numbers are based on early whispers and leaks- nothing’s final until Samsung says so. The actual lineup, specs, or launch date could shift. For now, it seems like Samsung wants to make the S27 series a standout launch.

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