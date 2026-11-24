If you are waiting for the 2027 Samsung’s next big flagship, then you might have to spend more this time, as the upcoming Galaxy S27 series may cost a bit more than the S26 lineup. Due to the hike in the memory parts’ import and cost, the devices are expected to have an escalation in the usual pricing.

As per Ceo Score Daily, mobile memory costs jumped a whopping 263 per cent between January 2026 and September 2026. That surge will be putting an extra strain on smartphone makers everywhere, and Samsung is reportedly looking at how to tweak its strategy and sourcing just to keep its profit margins intact.

Price hike expected due to rising memory costs

It is not just memory, either. Other parts are not getting any cheaper either.

Application processor prices rose about 8 per cent this year (2027).

Together, these hikes push up the cost of making a phone, and in the end, buyers almost always feel that pinch.

Samsung might bump up the retail prices on all the main Galaxy S27 models – including the base, Plus, and Ultra.

The move has been considered to make up for higher production expenses from the company itself.

The Galaxy S26 lineup barely nudged up in price compared to the S25 when it came out in February 2026, but that did not last. By September 2026, Samsung had to raise prices across the Galaxy S26 handsets, hiking some models by as much as Rs. 25,000.

Samsung faces pressure due to smartphone and AI memory demand

It is not just smartphones that are stuffing their pockets with memory chips. Samsung is further spending more and more on memory it buys from outside suppliers, shelling out 7.7 trillion won or about Rs. 53,000 crore on mobile memory alone. That is over 12 per cent of their total material costs.

And with growing demand for AI and server memory to power things like the Bixby AI assistant, expenses keep climbing. Samsung’s now thinking about expanding its portfolio of premium phones, hoping this broader lineup will help the bottom line.

No S Pen expected this time

One rumour makes the rounds that Samsung might add a Galaxy S27 Pro to the mix. It would be a smaller flagship with a bunch of Ultra-like features, just minus the S Pen. Meanwhile, Samsung wants to lean more on its in-house application processors for most of the S27 range. The base, Plus, and Pro could all run on Samsung chips, while the S27 Ultra is tipped to stick with Qualcomm.

Nothing has been official yet (by the time of writing), as there have been no announcements on the lineup, features, variants or how much these new phones will cost. We expect more details to arrive in the first quarter of 2027 when they get closer.

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