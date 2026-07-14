Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro tipped to get 200MP camera and major design revamp: What we know so far

New Delhi:

The Samsung Galaxy S27 series is already causing a stir, even though the S26 just dropped not long ago. Early leaks suggest Samsung’s planning to shake things up with a new Galaxy S27 Pro model, slotted right between the usual Galaxy S27+ and the top-tier S27 Ultra.

Galaxy S27 Pro may get new horizontal camera design

And the main highlight is the camera of the upcoming smartphone. As per the reports, the upcoming Galaxy S27 Pro is reportedly getting a 200-megapixel main rear camera, which would be a serious leap for smartphone photography. There were some early whispers that the Pro’s camera might nearly match the Ultra, but newer leaks still put the Ultra in the lead, thanks to upgraded premium features only it gets.

One change stands out in the upcoming one: a new look for the camera module. A recent render circulating online (courtesy of tipster Lanzuk) shows the S27 Pro with a horizontal rear camera layout. That’s a pretty bold shift—Samsung hasn’t done this since the Galaxy S10 series. For years, it’s been all about vertical lines on the back, so going horizontal again would really set the S27 Pro apart.

Galaxy S27 Pro: Expected to sit between Galaxy S27+ and S27 Ultra

Right in the middle, as it is supposed to bridge the gap between the standard and Ultra models—better specs than the S27 or S27+, but not everything you get with the Ultra. Still, none of this is official yet. Everything out so far comes from leaks and rumour mills, so take it all with a grain of salt.

As for selfie shooters, leaks hint at Samsung finally bumping the front camera up to 16 megapixels on the S27 Pro—a pretty noticeable jump since Samsung’s been stuck at 12 megapixels for its flagship selfies for several generations now.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro: Camera features (expected)

Both the S27 Pro and the Ultra are expected to carry that 200-megapixel main rear sensor. There’s also talk of major changes to telephoto cameras. The Ultra might lose its dedicated 3x telephoto lens, swapping it out for more advanced AI and digital zoom tech. Instead, it could pick up a 5x periscope telephoto camera, making it better for shooting from a distance.

If Samsung keeps to its usual schedule, the S27 lineup should land sometime in 2027. As always, nobody’s spilling official specs yet, so expect more leaks before then—and treat all these early details as just that: unofficial.