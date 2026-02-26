Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs Pixel 10 Pro XL vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Who wins the flagship race

New Delhi:

With the launch of the latest Galaxy S26 Ultra, the battleground has been set again for the top flagship devices available in the Indian market. Certainly, the new Samsung device is going to compete with the other flagships from leading players like Google Pixel 10 Pro XL and the iPhone 17 Pro Max. All three smartphones come with high-end specs and prices that are almost the same (approximately), but which one is the best buy is still a question. So here we bring to you a detailed comparison between all three to let you decide which one is the perfect choice for you.

Starting with the display

The Galaxy S26 Ultra and iPhone 17 Pro Max both measure in at 6.9 inches, while the Pixel 10 Pro XL is just a bit smaller at 6.8 inches.

But Samsung throws in something unique: a built-in Privacy Display that blocks people from peeking at your screen from the side. If you care about privacy, which certainly is a nice upgrade which is not available in either of the two competitors – Pixel or iPhone.

Processor

Samsung uses the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, Google’s gone with the Tensor G5, and Apple’s rocking the A19 Pro. All of them use 3nm chips, so they’re fast and efficient. Storage-wise, Samsung and Apple both go up to 1TB, while the Pixel maxes out at 512GB.

Cameras

Cameras are always a big deal, and Samsung’s pushing the envelope with a 200MP main sensor in a quad-camera setup. Google and Apple both stick with triple cameras on the back, but Google stands out for selfies, offering a 42MP front camera that beats the others in resolution. Samsung’s all about high-res shots, Google leans on smart AI image processing, and Apple keeps things balanced with natural colours and strong video chops.

Battery life

The Pixel 10 Pro XL comes with the biggest battery at 5200 mAh and supports both 45W wired and wireless charging. Samsung’s S26 Ultra has a 5000mAh battery but charges fastest with 60W wired charging. The iPhone 17 Pro Max supports wired and wireless charging, but Apple, as usual, keeps some of the details under wraps.

So, which one is the best device to buy at present?

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is certainly leading the race with the best camera features, charging speed, AI updates and privacy features as well.

The Pixel 10 Pro XL gives you a bigger battery and next-level AI for photos.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max still nails performance and security. But in the end, it comes down to what matters most to you – cameras, battery, AI smarts, or just sticking with your favourite ecosystem.