Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: 5-major upgrades you must know before buying

New Delhi:

Samsung has officially launched the new Galaxy S26 Ultra, the most awaited smartphone from the latest series, with high-end specs and a sleeker design. Launched as a part of its flagship Galaxy S26 series, the phone has been highlighted to come with AI advancements and more organised capabilities. In this article, we compared the Galaxy S25 Ultra (which was launched last year) and let you know about the major upgrades so that you can understand which one is a better choice for you to buy on the basis of performance, AI capabilities, display privacy and charging speed.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: What’s new?

Here is a detailed insight and five major differences between the two premium Samsung flagship devices.

Privacy display: A brand-new addition

Both handsets come with a 6.9-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. However, the Galaxy S26 Ultra has been introduced with a new Privacy Display feature, which comes with up to 3000 nits peak brightness.

The Privacy Display feature practically restricts side-angle viewing (which people used to get when they used to get a screen guard installed on their phones, to enhance privacy). This further ensures that only the user can clearly see the content on screen, which is ideal for reading confidential chats or documents in public places.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra does not offer this built-in privacy technology.

Processor: Snapdragon vs Exynos

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, which is claimed to deliver improved CPU, GPU and AI performance.

On the other hand, the predecessor Galaxy S25 Ultra is powered by the Exynos 2500 chipset. Although both devices offer up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage, the new processor ensures better thermal efficiency and smoother multitasking.

Redesigned cooling system

Samsung has introduced a redesigned vapour chamber cooling system in the S26 Ultra. This improved thermal management helps prevent overheating during gaming, 4K video recording, or heavy multitasking.

The S25 Ultra had a standard cooling setup when compared to the latest flagship announcement.

Agentic Galaxy AI features

The Galaxy S26 Ultra debuts with built-in Agentic AI, which is a part of Samsung’s third-generation Galaxy AI ecosystem. It claims to offer more proactive and context-aware assistance compared to last year’s AI features on the S25 Ultra.

This will enable the device to deliver smarter task automation and improved on-device intelligence.

Faster charging support

Both smartphones are backed by a 5000 mAh battery, which could be stated to be on the lower side, witnessing the current market trend where the battery capacity of a handset is going up by 7000 mAh. However, the Galaxy S series may vary, as per the charging speeds (the new one has improved significantly):

Galaxy S26 Ultra: Supports 60W wired, and 25W wireless

Galaxy S25 Ultra: 45W wired, and 15W wireless

This makes the S26 Ultra Samsung’s fastest-charging Galaxy phone yet.

Price difference

The Galaxy S26 Ultra starts at Rs 1,39,999, which is Rs 10,000 higher than the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s launch price of Rs 1,29,999.

The price has significantly increased, and it is largely attributed to the new Privacy Display, upgraded chipset, enhanced AI, and faster charging support. The new model is also 0.3 mm thinner than its predecessor.

So, in case you are still planning on which one to buy, then the latest Galaxy S26 Ultra seems to be the right choice.