Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra to come with 200MP camera, Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 and more: Full specs leaked Galaxy S26 Ultra may feature a 200MP main camera, Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 processor, a new improved design and 16GB RAM. Samsung is focusing on polishing the user experience with better cooling, slimmer bezels, and a cleaner rear panel.

New Delhi:

Samsung, one of the leading brands, is getting ready to launch its next premium flagship, the Galaxy S26 Ultra, and full specs have now leaked online. The handset focuses on refining key features rather than making major changes, offering a smarter design, improved cameras, and powerful hardware.

Slim bezels and sleeker back design

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is said to retain the 6.9-inch display seen in the previous model but with even thinner bezels for a more immersive look. The S Pen stays, after internal testing without it didn’t go well. On the back, Samsung is moving away from the noticeable, chip-like camera rings to a more seamless and clean design.

Powerful 200MP camera setup

Camera upgrades are a highlight this year. The phone will feature a 200MP ISOCELL HP2 main sensor, supported by a 50MP ultra-wide lens and a 50MP periscope lens with 5x optical zoom. Samsung is also improving the 3x telephoto camera, upgrading it to 12MP. A new laser autofocus system and ProVisual Engine will boost photo clarity, especially in low light.

Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chip for all markets

The S26 Ultra will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chip globally — no Exynos variant this time. Built on a 3nm process, it may come with a special "For Galaxy" performance boost. To handle the heat, Samsung is adding a larger vapour chamber cooling system for better performance and efficiency.

16GB RAM standard on all models

Every variant of the S26 Ultra — whether 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB — will come with 16GB RAM, ensuring smoother multitasking even in the base model.

Launch timeline

While Samsung has not yet officially announced the launch details of the Galaxy S26 Ultra by the time of writing, the launch is expected in the upcoming event, which is scheduled for this month itself (in the coming week, under the Unpacked Event).

With these promising upgrades, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to shape up to be a strong successor to the S25 Ultra with much upgraded specs and performance.