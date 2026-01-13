Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra new details on sale date and features leaked The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra launch date is tipped for Feb 25, 2026. Check the S26 Ultra price, 60W fast charging, and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 specs.

New Delhi:

Excitement is building as the first major leaks regarding the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra launch date and sale timeline have officially surfaced. While the previous Galaxy S25 series debuted in early January 2025, reports suggest that Samsung’s 2026 flagship lineup may face a slight delay.

Although Samsung has yet to announce the official "Galaxy Unpacked 2026" event, the tech giant recently turned heads at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2026) by showcasing its revolutionary triple-foldable phone, signaling a massive year for the company’s mobile division.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series: Expected launch and sale dates

According to noted industry insider Evan Blass, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra and its siblings are slated for a global unveiling on February 25, 2026. The event is expected to take place in San Francisco, just ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC).

The lineup is expected to consist of three primary models:

Samsung Galaxy S26

Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

Note: While rumours of a "Galaxy S26 Edge" have circulated, latest reports suggest Samsung may stick to the core trio for the initial March release.

When can you buy it? A report from Dealabs indicates that the Galaxy S26 series sale date is set for March 11, 2026, in European markets. For India and other regions, the sale might follow shortly after, though a slight delay compared to the previous year's February 7 start date is expected.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Key features and upgrades

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is poised to be the star of the show, featuring cutting-edge hardware and significantly upgraded internals.

1. Next-Gen Performance

The Ultra model will likely be powered by Qualcomm’s latest flagship, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. Interestingly, certain regions may receive the Exynos 2600, which is rumored to be Samsung’s first-ever 2nm chipset, promising unprecedented efficiency and AI processing power.

2. Pro-Grade Camera and AI

Samsung is expected to retain its dominant position in mobile photography. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is tipped to feature:

200MP Main Camera: Optimised with a new ISP for better low-light performance.

Periscopic Telephoto Lens: Enhanced zoom capabilities for crisp long-range shots.

AI Camera Assistant: Advanced "shooting options" (including a 24MP default mode) and real-time AI image editing.

3. Massive Battery and Faster Charging

For the first time in years, Samsung is rumored to be upgrading its charging speeds. The Galaxy S26 Ultra could feature: