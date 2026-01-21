Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra colour options leak: New shades revealed ahead of launch Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra colour options have leaked ahead of launch. The upcoming flagship is tipped to arrive in six new colours, with cobalt violet likely to lead Samsung’s marketing push.

New Delhi:

Samsung is gearing up to launch its next flagship smartphone lineup, the Samsung Galaxy S26 series. According to reports, the new smartphone series could arrive as early as next month. Ahead of its anticipated launch, leaks surrounding the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra have started surfacing online.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra colour options leaked

As per a new leak, the flagship Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra will be introduced in six new colour options. While the number of colour variants remains the same as last year’s Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung is expected to offer the smartphone in fresh new shades.

According to a post by tipster Evan Blass on X (formerly Twitter), the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra will be available in the following six colourways:

Black

White

Silver Shadow

Sky Blue

Cobalt Violet

Pink Gold

While black and white remain standard colour options across most smartphone brands, the other shades are expected to be entirely new additions to Samsung’s flagship lineup.

Marketing focus on Cobalt Violet shade

Reports further suggest that Samsung may heavily promote the cobalt violet colour variant in its marketing materials for the Galaxy S26 Ultra. This shade is expected to be the highlight colour for the upcoming flagship.

The latest leak also aligns with an earlier report that claimed the smartphone would be offered in black, white, blue, and purple colour options, based on details allegedly spotted on SIM trays.

Comparison with Galaxy S25 Ultra colours

For context, Samsung’s current flagship, the Galaxy S25 Ultra, is available in:

Titanium Black

Titanium Gray

Titanium Silverblue

Titanium Whitesilver

In addition to these, Samsung also offers exclusive online colour options, including:

Titanium Jadegreen

Titanium Jetblack

Titanium Pinkgold

No word yet on rumoured Orange variant

However, the latest leak from Evan Blass does not mention the rumoured orange colour option for the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Earlier speculation suggested Samsung might introduce an orange shade similar to the Cosmic Orange variant of the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, but there is no confirmation on this yet.

