Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: 5 biggest leaks ahead of official launch

New Delhi:

Samsung’s Galaxy S26 Ultra is launching in a few hours, and some of the features are already out. Just about being ready to make the big entrance in the global Galaxy Unpacked event, there is no secret that the most awaited Ultra device will be the showstopper. A number of leaks have already surfaced online, and we bring to you what we will get in the upcoming device, which could be a showstopper.

As per the leaks, Samsung’s top-tier handset will come with some serious upgrades when compared to last year’s model.

1. Privacy Display

One leak that’s getting a lot of attention is the new ‘Privacy Display’. Basically, this new screen keeps your private stuff – chats, bank info, work docs – hidden from nosy people around you. If this pans out, Samsung could be the first to build hardware-level privacy right into a mainstream phone.

2. Back to Aluminum

Last year, Samsung launched the device with a titanium body, and this time, as per the rumours, the device will switch to aluminium. It should make the Galaxy S26 Ultra lighter but still tough. The unboxing video further shows a sleeker, more premium look with that lighter frame.

3. M14 OLED display

The S26 Ultra is expected to debut Samsung’s new M14 OLED panel. That means better brightness, richer colours, and improved efficiency over their previous screens. Streaming, gaming, and just scrolling through photos should all look and feel better.

4. Processor options around the world

For most people, the Galaxy S26 Ultra packs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip. But, in places like India, Samsung’s using its own Exynos 2600. Either way, you’re getting flagship power—smooth gaming, easy multitasking, the works.

5. 60W fast charging

Here’s another big one- the device will support 60W wired fast charging. This indeed is a jump up from the last year’s 45W and makes this the fastest-charging Ultra yet.

Price and versions

In India, the Galaxy S26 Ultra should start at about Rs 1.14 lakh. You will get to choose between 12GB RAM and 16GB RAM and storage options – the device will come with 256GB to 1TB.