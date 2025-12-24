Samsung Galaxy S26 series may launch later than usual: Could debut in February 2026 Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S26 series is tipped to arrive later than its usual January timeline, with a February 2026 launch now being reported. The flagship lineup is expected to bring notable design changes, upgraded cameras, improved batteries, and a stronger focus on AI-powered features.

The Galaxy S series from Samsung has been one of the most anticipated Android flagship lines for years – every year, a new release creates much noise in the tech market. Right after giving the ultra-slim Galaxy S25 Edge in 2025, Samsung has started preparing for another hammer, the Galaxy S26 series, which might include the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. Newer leakage suggests that, though the upgrades may be meaningful, their launch could take place later than usual.

Design of Samsung Galaxy S26 series

Design may just be one of the major highlights of the Galaxy S26 series. All three models are tipped to feature a unified rear camera module, moving away from Samsung's signature individual camera cutouts. The Galaxy S26 Ultra could also adopt slightly more rounded corners and may debut in new colour options, giving the flagship a refreshed look.

Performance and AI improvements

Under the hood, the Galaxy S26 series is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset in select regions. Other markets, including some global variants, may get Samsung’s Exynos 2600 processor. Samsung will likely further enforce its ambitions to deeply integrate AI into basic smartphone usage by doubling down on AI-driven features.

Other details for the upcoming devices

It comes with a QHD+ AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, which is likely to be standard for all phones in the series.

It's tipped that the Galaxy S26 Ultra will boast a 6.9-inch AMOLED screen, larger than before, and might also come with an in-built privacy feature.

The Galaxy S26 Plus may also increase its size to a 6.9-inch panel, up from the 6.7-inch screen used on the S25 Plus.

The standard Galaxy S26 will probably retain a 6.2-inch display.

Camera upgrades

The Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus might sport a fresh 12-megapixel 3x telephoto shooter, replacing the older 10-megapixel sensor.

As for the Galaxy S26 Ultra, it's also tipped to get an upgraded 3x telephoto camera while retaining a 200-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultrawide, and a 50-megapixel 5x telephoto camera.

Battery and charging

The battery capacity is still likely to stay quite similar to the previous generation. The Galaxy S26 Ultra apparently will retain the 5,000mAh battery but might get upped to support 60W fast charging. The S26 Plus should retain its 4,900mAh battery, while the vanilla S26 gets upgraded to 4,300mAh. Support for Qi2 wireless charging will reportedly enable MagSafe-style accessories.

Launch timeline and expected price

While launches in January have been a common affair, there are reports that Samsung may launch the Galaxy S26 series on February 25, 2026, in San Francisco, USA. The reason, it's said, is last-minute lineup changes due to weaker-than-expected sales of the Galaxy S25 Edge.

Pricing details are not official as of now, but Samsung could keep the prices in a similar range as last year. For reference, the Galaxy S25 series in India started at Rs 80,999, while the Ultra model was priced at Rs 1,29,999.