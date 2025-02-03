Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra’s dull colours criticized for lack of appeal: Fans disappointed

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is one of the most advanced smartphones of 2025, but its colour lineup has left fans underwhelmed. Despite the cutting-edge offering and the lack of vibrant and standout colours, the new device has sparked disappointment among those who value aesthetics.

Dull and indistinguishable colours dominate

As per Android Authority, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will come in four main colour variants:

Titanium Silverblue

Titanium Gray

Titanium Black

Titanium Whitesilver

While these shades do look elegant on their own, as an overall collection, they are dull and difficult to distinguish from one another- as per the fans.

Fans further posted lamenting the absence of a vibrant ‘halo’ colour that could define the model, which is similar to the previous standout options like Mystic Bronze on the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra or Bora Purple on the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

In the past, Samsung's halo colours, prominently featured in advertisements, brought a unique identity to its flagship models. However, this year, the Silverblue colour seems to have taken the spotlight, though many feel it lacks the impact of past iconic shades.

Online-Exclusive Colors: No Better

Samsung has previously compensated for muted flagship palettes with exclusive online colours, offering vibrant options for its top-tier phones. For instance, the Galaxy S23 Ultra included standout colours like red, lemon and blue.

However, the Galaxy S25 Ultra's online-exclusive options which includes Jetblack, Pinkgold and Jadegreen have reportedly failed to evoke similar excitement.

In comparison, the regular Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus models come in vibrant Coralred, adding salt to the wound for Ultra fans who expected something equally striking. Many believe Samsung missed an opportunity to bring more flair to its flagship lineup.

A missed opportunity

While the Galaxy S25 Ultra is said to be shining with its technical capabilities, its colour lineup feels uninspired and monotonous.

Android Authority aptly highlights how this lack of creativity could leave a lasting impression on consumers, particularly those who prioritize aesthetics in their smartphones.

ALSO READ: ChatGPT challenges DeepSeek R1, by launching Deep Research AI

ALSO READ: TRAI launches new initiative for seamless digital connectivity inside buildings