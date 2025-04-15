Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra gets huge discount, available for Rs 77,999 for iPhone 13 users for limited time Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is available with various offers for a limited time. Users can avail themselves of a Rs 6,000 instant discount, a Rs 6,000 coupon, and a Rs 1,000 bank offer too.

A significant price cut has been announced for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. Launched just last month, this flagship smartphone from Samsung is now available for up to Rs 52,000 less than its original price. Initially priced at Rs 1,29,999, the device can now be purchased for as low as Rs 79,999 during an ongoing sale on Amazon. If you’re interested in grabbing this premium phone, here’s what you need to know about the available offers.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra discount

As for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, the model featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage had an introductory price of Rs 1,29,999. Currently, Amazon is offering a 5 percent discount, bringing the price down to Rs 1,23,999. Additionally, there’s a flat Rs 6,000 discount available via a coupon for all customers. On top of that, you can enjoy an instant discount of Rs 1,000 when using select bank credit cards.

Moreover, there's an exchange bonus of up to Rs 12,000. For instance, if you trade in an old iPhone 13 256GB in excellent condition, you could receive a total discount of Rs 39,000, factoring in the additional exchange benefit of Rs 12,000 for a limited time. By combining all these discounts, you could save as much as Rs 52,000, ultimately reducing the effective price of the smartphone to Rs 77,999.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra specifications

Turning to the specifications, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. It features a stunning 6.9-inch dynamic 2X AMOLED display and is equipped with a robust 5,000mAh battery that supports 45W wired and wireless fast charging. The phone boasts a quad rear camera setup, which includes a 200MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and two additional 12MP lenses. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 12MP front camera. This smartphone runs on Samsung's OneUI 7, based on Android 15, and incorporates Galaxy AI features as well.

ALSO READ: Samsung hits pause on One UI 7: Bugs reported to impact functionality