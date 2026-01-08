Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra gets big price cut ahead of Galaxy S26 Ultra launch: Should you buy? Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra has received a major price cut on Amazon ahead of the expected Galaxy S26 Ultra launch. With flagship-level performance, a top-tier display, powerful cameras, and the S Pen still on board, the discounted price makes it an appealing buy.

New Delhi:

Samsung is set to launch the Galaxy S26 Ultra, and as a result, the price of the current S25 Ultra has taken a big fall in the Indian market. When it first came out, the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model cost Rs 1,29,999, but now you will see it on Amazon for Rs 1,07,440. Plus, if you have got an HDFC bank card, you can knock off another Rs 1,500, bringing it down to Rs 1,05,940. Retailers are clearly clearing out stock before the next Ultra lands, so if you’re eyeing a high-end smartphone, this is a pretty tempting window.

Flagship performance that still holds up

Even though it is been around for about a year, the S25 Ultra still packs a punch. Under the hood, you get Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, and it handles daily tasks and heavy multitasking easily. Gaming? No sweat. Demanding games like Genshin Impact run smoothly at high settings, and the phone doesn’t heat up or slow down. If raw power matters to you, the S25 Ultra still keeps up with most new flagships rolling out in 2025 and even early 2026.

A display that’s hard to beat

Samsung knows how to make a great screen, and the S25 Ultra showcases it. The phone has a big, bright 6.9-inch QHD+ LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. You get peak brightness at 2,600 nits, so using it outdoors is not a problem. It features 10-bit colour, HDR support, and an anti-reflective coating, making video watching and gaming look stunning. The slimmer bezels just add to the whole immersive feel.

Battery life, charging and day-to-day use

Backed by a 5,000mAh battery, the existing Galaxy S25 Ultra easily lasts a full day, even if you are glued to the screen. Charging is quick enough with 45W wired fast charging—though, honestly, it’s not the fastest out there. Annoyingly, you still do not get a charger in the box, which feels like a miss considering the price.

Cameras and S Pen: The extra perks

The camera setup is still one of the S25 Ultra’s best features. Photos come out sharp, with strong colours and detail, no matter the lighting. The ultra-wide camera has seen some nice upgrades, bringing in more detail and consistency. And then there’s the built-in S Pen—it’s what makes the Ultra series stand out. It’s great for jotting down notes, editing, or just doodling when creativity strikes.

Should you buy the S25 Ultra right now?

At this new price, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is a strong pick. You’re still getting top-tier performance, a fantastic display, reliable cameras, and the bonus of the S Pen. If you always want the latest hardware and the longest software support, maybe hold off for the S26 Ultra. But if you care about value, the S25 Ultra at this discount is easily one of the best premium Android deals out there right now.