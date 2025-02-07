Samsung Galaxy S25 series now on sale in India: Price, offers and discounts

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy S25 series

Samsung has officially launched its latest Galaxy S25 series in the Indian market, and the smartphones are now available for purchase across major online and offline stores. The flagship series includes three models – Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra – with attractive discounts, exchange offers, and pre-order benefits. If you plan to upgrade, here’s everything you need to know.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series: Sale

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is now up for grabs on:

Samsung's official website

Major e-commerce platforms

Retail outlets across the country.

Customers who pre-ordered the devices can avail themselves of exclusive benefits, including a double-storage upgrade on the Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra which will enable the user to get the 512GB model at the price of the 256GB variant storage variant.

Samsung Galaxy S25: Price and discounts

256GB variant – Rs 80,999

512GB variant – Rs 92,999

Available colours: Icy Blue, Silver Shadow, Navy, Mint (Online-exclusive: Blue Black, Coral Red, Pink Gold)

Offers:

Rs 11,000 exchange bonus

Rs 10,000 HDFC Bank discount (Rs 7,000 for EMI transactions)

9-month no-cost EMI option

Samsung Galaxy S25+: Price and discounts

256GB variant – Rs 99,999

512GB variant – Rs 1,11,999

Available colours: Navy, Silver Shadow (Exclusive online shades available)

Offers:

Rs 1,000 trade-in bonus

Rs 12,000 savings with double-storage upgrade offer

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Price and discounts

256GB variant – Rs 1,29,999

512GB variant – Rs 1,49,999

1TB variant – Rs 1,65,999 (Not eligible for storage upgrade offer)

Available colours: Titanium Silver Blue, Titanium Gray, Titanium White, Titanium Black (Additional online-exclusive options)

Offers:

Rs 9,000 upgrade bonus

Rs 8,000 HDFC Bank discount

Rs 7,000 cashback with no-cost EMI plans

