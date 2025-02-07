Friday, February 07, 2025
     
Samsung Galaxy S25 series now on sale in India: Price, offers and discounts

With powerful features, premium design, and exclusive launch discounts, the Galaxy S25 series is an exciting option for Samsung fans. If you are looking for an upgrade, this is the best time to buy with exchange offers, cashback benefits, and pre-order perks.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Published : Feb 07, 2025 12:26 IST, Updated : Feb 07, 2025 12:58 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 series
Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy S25 series

Samsung has officially launched its latest Galaxy S25 series in the Indian market, and the smartphones are now available for purchase across major online and offline stores. The flagship series includes three models – Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra – with attractive discounts, exchange offers, and pre-order benefits. If you plan to upgrade, here’s everything you need to know.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series: Sale

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is now up for grabs on:

  • Samsung's official website
  • Major e-commerce platforms
  • Retail outlets across the country.

Customers who pre-ordered the devices can avail themselves of exclusive benefits, including a double-storage upgrade on the Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra which will enable the user to get the 512GB model at the price of the 256GB variant storage variant.

Samsung Galaxy S25: Price and discounts

  • 256GB variant – Rs 80,999
  • 512GB variant – Rs 92,999

Available colours: Icy Blue, Silver Shadow, Navy, Mint (Online-exclusive: Blue Black, Coral Red, Pink Gold)

Offers:

  • Rs 11,000 exchange bonus
  • Rs 10,000 HDFC Bank discount (Rs 7,000 for EMI transactions)
  • 9-month no-cost EMI option

Samsung Galaxy S25+: Price and discounts

  • 256GB variant – Rs 99,999
  • 512GB variant – Rs 1,11,999

Available colours: Navy, Silver Shadow (Exclusive online shades available)

Offers:

  • Rs 1,000 trade-in bonus
  • Rs 12,000 savings with double-storage upgrade offer

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Price and discounts

  • 256GB variant – Rs 1,29,999
  • 512GB variant – Rs 1,49,999
  • 1TB variant – Rs 1,65,999 (Not eligible for storage upgrade offer)

Available colours: Titanium Silver Blue, Titanium Gray, Titanium White, Titanium Black (Additional online-exclusive options)

Offers:

  • Rs 9,000 upgrade bonus
  • Rs 8,000 HDFC Bank discount
  • Rs 7,000 cashback with no-cost EMI plans

ALSO READ: AI Summit 2025: PM Modi, French President Macron set to inaugurate Indian Consulate in Marseille

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with French President Emmanuel Macron will be inaugurating the Indian Consulate in Marseille (a city in France) jointly. This will mark India’s second diplomatic mission in France during the AI Summit 2025, which has been scheduled for February 12 (2025).

ALSO READ: Airtel, Vi, and BSNL users can make and get free calls without recharging their numbers: Here’s the trick

 

