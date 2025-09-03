Samsung Galaxy S25 FE likely to pack 12GB RAM, 256GB storage: Here's how much it can cost The price of the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE has been revealed ahead of its launch. This flagship phone will feature a powerful camera and the phone's battery will receive an upgrade.

New Delhi:

Samsung is preparing to hold its final Galaxy Event of the year, where it is expected to launch the premium Galaxy S25 FE phone globally, including in India, on September 4. The company will also introduce its Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 series of AI tablets, for which pre-reservations have already begun in India. Ahead of the launch, the price and key features of the Galaxy S25 FE have been revealed. It is expected to be offered in three colours: Black, White, and Icy Blue.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE expected price

As the most affordable model in the Galaxy S25 series, the Fan Edition (FE) is anticipated to be priced in the range of Rs 55,000 to Rs 60,000 in India. For context, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE was launched last year with an initial price of Rs 54,999.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE specifications and features

Processor: The phone is likely to be powered by the Galaxy S2400 chipset, which was also featured in the Galaxy S24 series.

Memory & Storage: It will support 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

Display: The device is expected to have a large 6.7-inch FHD+ LTPO AMOLED screen with a 120Hz high refresh rate.

Battery & Charging: It could feature a 4,900mAh battery with support for both 45W wired and 15W wireless charging.

Software: The phone will come with One UI 8 based on Android 16 and is equipped with Galaxy AI features.

Cameras: It will have a triple-camera setup on the back, including a 50MP main sensor with OIS, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. For selfies and video calls, the phone will have a 12MP front-facing camera.

ALSO READ: BSNL's Rs 1 SIM offer with 2GB daily data, unlimited calls extended: Final opportunity to try its 4G