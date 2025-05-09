Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge to debut with Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 for superior durability: Confirmed! This new-generation glass ceramic, co-developed by Samsung and Corning, ensures improved crack resistance, better optical clarity, and supports the premium craftsmanship of the Galaxy S25 Edge, which is set to launch globally on May 13.

New Delhi:

The Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 is the latest innovation from Corning, created to meet the evolving demands of flagship smartphone durability without compromising on sleekness. It features crystals embedded within the glass matrix, enhancing both crack deflection and damage resistance.

Gorilla Glass Ceramic offers significantly improved drop protection on rough surfaces compared to traditional aluminosilicate glass. In Corning’s lab tests, the new material survived 10 consecutive drops from a height of one meter onto surfaces mimicking asphalt, whereas standard aluminosilicate glass often failed on the very first drop. This advancement further strengthens Corning’s portfolio of durable cover materials, providing OEMs with more robust solutions for premium smartphones.

Samsung’s slimmest Galaxy yet!

According to Samsung’s EVP Kwangjin Bae, the Galaxy S25 Edge will be the slimmest Galaxy S series phone ever, blending advanced engineering with a user-first design philosophy. The phone’s premium body will showcase the Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 to protect its stunning display without adding bulk.

Bae explained, “To support this breakthrough design, it was essential to develop a display material that was both exceptionally thin and reliably strong — a challenge that brought Corning and Samsung together.”

What does Corning say?

Andrew Beck, Vice President and General Manager of Gorilla Glass at Corning, highlighted that this partnership reflects the companies’ commitment to modern durability. He said, “With Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, we’ve achieved a remarkable combination of thinness and strength, giving consumers the best of both worlds.”

(Image Source : SAMSUNG)Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

Galaxy S25 Edge Launch: When and where to watch?

Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S25 Edge during a global livestream event:

The event has been scheduled for May 13 at 9 a.m. KST

May 12 at 8 p.m. EDT / 5 p.m. PDT

Indian fans can catch the launch on Samsung’s official YouTube channel on May 13 at 5:30 a.m. IST.

Those who are keen to watch the live broadcast of the latest Galaxy S25 Edge may register themselves on the official website of Samsung, or choose to watch the official YouTube page of the company, which does not require any registration.