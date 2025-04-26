Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge price leaks ahead of expected May 23 launch The price of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge has been leaked again, and its launch date has also been revealed. This thinnest phone from Samsung is expected to be launched on May 23 next month.

New Delhi:

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is set to launch on May 23 next month, marking it as Samsung's slimmest smartphone yet. Like its counterparts in the Galaxy S25 series, it will boast flagship features. The company first hinted at this device during the Galaxy Unpacked event in January. Since then, numerous leaked reports have circulated about its launch. Recent leaks have also disclosed the pricing for the upcoming model, suggesting it may even surpass the cost of the Galaxy S25+ released earlier this year.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge price leaked

According to a tipster on Bluesky social, the price for the Galaxy S25 Edge could start at CAD 1,678.99, which translates to around Rs 1,03,000, making it pricier than the Galaxy S25+, which debuted at an initial price of Rs 88,500. The S25 Edge is expected to be available in two storage variants: 8GB RAM + 256GB and 12GB RAM + 512GB. The top-tier variant could reach CAD 1,858.99 (approximately Rs 1,14,000).

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge specifications

As for the features of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, it will come in two color options: Titanium Silver and Titanium Jet Black. The device is expected to feature a 6.6-inch OLED display, a primary 200MP camera, and a secondary 12MP camera. Like other models in the series, it will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor.

The S25 Edge will support up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage, with an impressively thin design of just 5.8mm. It will be equipped with a robust 3,900mAh battery, supporting both 25W fast wired and wireless charging. Additionally, the smartphone will run on OneUI 15, based on Android 7.

ALSO READ: Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for April 26, 2025: Get diamonds, skins today