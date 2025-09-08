Samsung Galaxy S24 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 arrives in India Samsung Galaxy S24 comes with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset in India. The smartphone is listed on Flipkart and will go on sale during the Navratri festival.

New Delhi:

Samsung has launched a special version of the Galaxy S24 in India, which was originally released last year. This special model of the Samsung Galaxy S24 is listed on Flipkart and will be available during the festival sale starting on September 23. The new variant will deliver AI, camera, and performance to buyers. The smartphone will be available in four vibrant colours – Onyx Black, Marble Grey, Amber Yellow and Cobalt Violet.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 variant

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series was initially launched in India with the Exynos 2400 processor. The company later introduced the Galaxy S25 FE with the same processor. In contrast, the global market received the Galaxy S24 with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. Samsung has now announced that this Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 model will also be available in India.

A micro-page on Flipkart reveals the price of this special variant. It will be available in two storage options: an 8GB RAM + 128GB variant priced at Rs 74,999 and an 8GB RAM + 256GB variant at Rs 79,999. The price of this new model is the same as the original launch price last year, making it up to Rs 20,000 more expensive than the Exynos 2400 model. For context, the 256GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy S25 is priced at Rs 74,999. However, the company is expected to offer a discount on the smartphone before it goes on sale in India.

Samsung Galaxy S24 features

Display: 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

RAM/Storage: 8GB RAM with up to 256GB storage.

Battery: 4000mAh with 25W wired charging and wireless charging support.

Cameras: Rear: A triple-camera setup with a 50MP main camera, a 10MP camera, and a 12MP camera. Front: A 12MP camera for selfies and video calls.

Operating System: OneUI 6, based on Android 14, with Galaxy AI features.

