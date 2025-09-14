Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra gets huge discount, likely to be available for Rs 59,999 during sale Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will be available for Rs 70,000 less. This Samsung phone, featuring a 200MP camera, will be sold at its lowest price ever during the sale starting from September 23 on Flipkart.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is reportedly set to see a massive price drop during Flipkart's upcoming Big Billion Days Sale, making it up to Rs 70,000 cheaper than its launch price. This marks the first time this flagship phone, known for its 200MP camera, will be available for under Rs 60,000. While Flipkart has yet to officially announce the final sale price, the Big Billion Days Sale will begin on September 23, with early access for Plus and Black members starting a day earlier.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra discount

This ultra premium phone of Samsung with 200MP camera will be available for less than Rs 60,000 in the sale starting on Flipkart. This AI feature phone of Samsung comes in 12GB RAM + 256GB, 12GB RAM + 512GB and 12GB RAM + 1TB. It was launched at an initial price of Rs 1,29,999. Its other two variants come for Rs 1,39,999 and Rs 1,59,999 respectively.

This Samsung phone will be available at an initial price of Rs 59,999 in the Big Billion Days sale starting from September 23. Up to Rs 70,000 can be saved on the purchase of the phone. The details of the bank offers available in the sale starting on Flipkart have not been revealed yet. On buying this phone, you will get an instant discount as well as no-cost EMI and exchange offer.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra key features:

Display: 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x display

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 flagship processor

Memory and Storage: Up to 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage

S-Pen: S-Pen support included

Battery and Charging: 5000mAh battery with support for 45W fast wired and wireless charging

Camera:

Rear: Quad-camera setup with a 200MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide, 50MP third camera, and 10MP fourth camera

Front: 12MP camera for selfies and video calls

Operating System: One UI 6 based on Android 14

