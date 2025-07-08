Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra available below Rs 75000 in Amazon Prime Day Deal: How to buy? Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will be available at the lowest price ever seen during the Amazon Prime Day Sales. Launched at Rs 1,29,999, the device. Here are the main highlights of the device and why this deal is worth looking for.

New Delhi:

Amazon’s Prime Day 2025 sale is starting from tomorrow (July 9). The upcoming sale will feature some deals across all the product categories. While Amazon’s annual sale will offer many attractive and hard-to-miss discount offers, especially on smartphones. But over the recent years, the upcoming edition will let you buy Samsung’s ultra-premium flagship device- Galaxy S24 Ultra for less than Rs 75,000.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra deal

Amazon has revealed that it will sell the Galaxy S24 Ultra at a discounted price of Rs 74,999.

So far, this is the lowest price for Samsung’s flagship device, which was launched in 2024 in the Unpacked event. The handset was launched at a starting price of Rs 1,29,999.

According to the e-commerce player, this is a flat discount on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which means you will not need a bank card or a coupon to bring down the cost by Rs 55,000. However, you are eligible for a 5 per cent unlimited cashback on the final cart price if you choose to pay using an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Specifications

Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Ultra was launched last year (2024) as a flagship device from the S series. It comes with the premium design and robust hardware that resembles the Galaxy Note models, which were part of its premium series. Also, the Ultra device comes with an integrated S-Pen (stylus) which is stored in the bottom of the phone.

The handset further incorporates a titanium build, which comes with durability, and Corning Gorilla Glass Armor saves the display from any kind of breakage as well as makes the device scratch-resistant.

With a 6.8-inch Quad-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, the smart device comes with an adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz, with a peak brightness of 2600 nits and HDR10+ support. It is further powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and clubbed with up to 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

For photography, the Galaxy S24 Ultra features a 200MP main shooter that claims to be good enough, clubbed with a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom and OIS, a 10MP telephoto shooter with 3x zoom and OIS, and a 12MP ultra-wide shooter with a 120-degree field of view. On the front, it comes with a 12MP shooter with HDR and HDR10+ recording.