Samsung Galaxy S24 now available under Rs 50000: Check offers and discounts Samsung Galaxy S24 is now available on Flipkart for Rs 49,999, comes with powerful performance, wireless charging, and a triple-camera setup. With additional bank and exchange offers, buyers can get it even cheaper.

New Delhi:

The Samsung Galaxy S24 has become more affordable with a huge discount of Rs 25,000 from its launch price. Originally launched at Rs 79,999, the phone is now listed at Rs 49,999 on Flipkart. This makes it nearly 33 per cent cheaper than before. Flipkart, a popular e-commerce player in India, which is known for its exclusive deals and offers, is offering an additional 5 per cent instant discount to users and an exchange offer of up to Rs 48,300. This will enable the buyers to further reduce the effective price.

The Galaxy S24 is available in two variants:

8GB RAM + 128GB storage

8GB RAM + 256GB storage

Samsung Galaxy S24: Key features

Samsung Galaxy S24 was the company’s first AI-powered smartphone and continues to be one of the most feature-packed devices in the market. It comes with:

Display: 6.2-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Exynos 2400 chipset paired with 8GB RAM

Storage: Up to 256GB internal storage

Battery: Backed by a 4,000mAh battery with 25W wired charging and 15W wireless charging

Operating system: Android 14 with OneUI skin

Durability: IP68 water and dust resistance

Camera and connectivity

The Samsung Galaxy S24 features a triple rear camera setup including a 50MP OIS main sensor, a 10MP telephoto camera, and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video calls, it packs a 12MP front camera.

In terms of connectivity, the phone includes Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, and other flagship-grade options.

Why is this a good deal for the Indian buyers?

With flagship features, premium design, wireless charging support and AI enhancements, the Samsung Galaxy S24 (which was launched last year, 2024), which is available at Rs 49,999, is considered to be one of the best deals currently available in the premium smartphone segment. Users can further avail Exchange offers and bank discounts, making it a more attractive purchase for users planning to upgrade.