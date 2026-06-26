Samsung Galaxy S24 gets huge price cut on Flipkart: Save up to Rs 24000 plus bank offers

New Delhi:

Samsung Galaxy S24 5G is available at a massive price cut on Flipkart during the GOAT sale. The handset is known for delivering the best performance, having pro-level cameras, and years of software updates. And right now, you can buy it at a price that actually makes sense. If you want a high-end Android phone, this deal’s definitely worth a look.

Launch price versus discounted price

At launch, the Galaxy S24 started at Rs 79,999 in India. On Flipkart GOAT sale, the 256GB version is listed at a 30 per cent discount. This brings down the price to Rs 55,999.

But that’s not all. You can stack more offers:

Use a Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card and get an instant Rs 2,800 off.

Swipe with an eligible SBI card for another Rs 2,800 discount.

Got an old phone to swap? With the exchange offer, you can get up to Rs 38,300 off, depending on your old phone’s condition and model.

All these offers make the S24 an even better option if you want flagship specs without dropping the original price.

(Image Source : SAMSUNG)Samsung Galaxy S24

What do you get in the Galaxy S24?

The Galaxy S24 comes with a 6.2-inch LTPO Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, saving it from scratches and accidental drops.

Under the hood, you’ll find the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 powering the Indian unit, while other regions get the Exynos 2400. Out of the box, it runs Android 14 with Samsung’s latest One UI.

Cameras

There’s a triple camera setup on the back:

50MP main camera

10MP telephoto lens

12MP ultra-wide camera

The front camera is 12MP, perfect for selfies and video calls.

Battery life

It packs a 4,000mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging and wireless charging support. You will not need to hunt for an outlet all day.