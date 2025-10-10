Samsung Galaxy M17 launched in India with OIS camera, priced at Rs 12,499 The Samsung Galaxy M17 features an OIS-enabled camera, a capability the company claims is a segment-first. It will be available for sale starting October 13.

New Delhi:

Samsung has introduced a new addition to its mid-range portfolio with the launch of the Galaxy M17 5G in India. Positioned in the Rs 10,000–Rs 15,000 segment, the successor to the Galaxy M16 brings significant upgrades, including an OIS-enabled camera, a Super AMOLED display, and a promise of long-term software support. It also boasts a slim design and integrated AI capabilities.

Samsung Galxy M17 India price and availability:

The Samsung Galaxy M17 5G is available in two colour options: Moonlight Silver and Sapphire Black.

Variant RAM/Storage Price Base 4GB RAM + 128GB Storage Rs 12,499 Mid-tier 6GB RAM + 128GB Storage Rs 13,999 Top-tier 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage Rs 15,499

The smartphone goes on sale starting October 13. It will be available for purchase on Amazon, Samsung.com, and at select retail stores. Buyers can also avail of easy EMI offers, including up to 3 months of No Cost EMI through all leading Banks/NBFC partners.

Samsung Galaxy M17 key specifications and features

Features Details Display 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with 1100 nits HBM peak brightness Processor 6nm-based Exynos 1330 processor OS and Updates Runs on Android 15 with One UI 7 out of the box. Promises six generations of OS upgrades and six years of security updates Cameras Rear: Triple setup featuring a 50MP Main (with OIS), 5MP Ultra-Wide, and 2MP Macro lens. Front: 13MP for selfies and video calls AI features Ships with a suite of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered tools, including Circle to Search with Google and Gemini Live Security and Payments Features Samsung Knox Vault, On-device Voice Mail, Voice Focus, and Samsung Wallet (enabling "Tap & Pay" functionality) Build and battery 7.5 mm thickness. IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. Camera protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging support Connectivity Bluetooth, NFC, and Wi-Fi; equipped with a USB Type-C port Dimension Measures ‎75 x 77.9 x 164.4 mm and weighs approximately 192g

