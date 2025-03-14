Samsung Galaxy F16 5G launched in India with Dimensity Chip and 6 years of software support With affordable pricing, a sleek design, solid performance, and long-term software support, the Galaxy F16 5G is an excellent choice for those seeking a budget-friendly 5G smartphone with future-proof features.

Samsung has officially launched the Galaxy F16 5G in India, bringing powerful performance, a stylish design, and long-term software support to the budget 5G smartphone market. With a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, a vibrant Super AMOLED display, and six years of software updates, the Galaxy F16 5G is designed for users looking for a future-proof and feature-packed smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy F16 5G: Price and variants

Samsung offers the Galaxy F16 5G in three RAM and storage variants:

4GB + 128GB: Rs 12,499

6GB + 128GB: Rs 13,999

8GB + 128GB: Rs 15,499

The smartphone is available in three eye-catching colour options: Bling Black, Vibing Blue, and Glam Green, catering to different style preferences. Samsung is also offering an introductory discount of Rs 1,000 for customers using select bank cards (Axis Bank and SBI) and no-cost EMI plans for up to six months.

Stunning display and unique ripple glow design

The 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate ensures smooth scrolling, immersive gaming, and a vibrant viewing experience. The Ripple Glow finish on the back panel creates a shimmering effect, giving the Galaxy F16 5G a premium look.

Powerful performance with MediaTek Dimensity 6300

Under the hood, the Galaxy F16 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM for efficient multitasking. A 5000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support ensures all-day power, making it ideal for gaming, streaming, and everyday tasks.

Advanced triple-camera system

The triple-camera setup on the Galaxy F16 5G includes:

50MP main camera for sharp and detailed shots

5MP ultra-wide lens for capturing more in every frame

2MP macro lens for detailed close-up photography

The 13MP front camera is perfect for selfies and video calls, delivering crisp and clear results.

6 years of software updates for future-proofing

Samsung is setting a new standard in the budget smartphone segment by promising six generations of Android OS updates and six years of security patches. This ensures that the Galaxy F16 5G remains secure, up-to-date, and relevant for years to come.

Availability and where to buy?

The Samsung Galaxy F16 5G is now available for purchase on:

Samsung's official website

Flipkart

Select offline retail stores

ALSO READ: WhatsApp lets users control the camera before answering video calls

ALSO READ: iPhone 17 Pro to feature liquid cooling: What it means for performance and heat management