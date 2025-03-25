Samsung Galaxy F16 5G gets a massive price cut: Buy the smartphone under Rs 10000? If you are looking for a powerful budget 5G smartphone with an AMOLED display, a large battery, and a massive discount, the Samsung Galaxy F16 5G is a great choice.

Samsung has significantly slashed the price of its newly launched Galaxy F16 5G, making it much more affordable for budget-conscious buyers. Originally priced at Rs 13,499 for the base model and Rs 16,999 for the top variant, this smartphone is now available at almost half its launch price with exciting bank discounts and exchange offers.

Major discounts and exchange offers on Flipkart

The 8GB RAM + 128GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy F16 5G is currently listed at Rs 16,499 on Flipkart. With an instant bank discount, the price drops to Rs 15,499. Additionally, buyers can avail of an exchange offer of up to Rs 9,500, bringing the effective price down to around Rs 6,000.

(Image Source : FLIPKART)Samsung Galaxy F16 5G

Samsung Galaxy F16 5G: Key features

Display: It comes with a 6.65-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate Processor: It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset with support for 11 5G bands RAM and storage: It comes with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage (which could be expandable further by using a microSD) Battery: It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging (USB Type-C) On the camera front: It has triple rear camera setup: 50MP (primary) + 5MP (ultrawide) + 2MP (depth)

On the front, it has a 13MP camera for selfies and video calls Software: It runs on One UI 6.0 based on Android 14 (eligible for future updates) Security: Side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock

(Image Source : SAMSUNG)Samsung Galaxy F16 5G

Should you be buying the Samsung Galaxy F16 5G?

With exchange offers and bank discounts, you can buy the Galaxy F16 5G smartphone for as low as Rs 6,000, making it one of the best budget 5G handsets. So, in case you are looking for the lowest possible Samsung handset, then this could be a good fit.

