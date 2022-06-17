Samsung Galaxy F13 to launch with 6000mAh battery, 8GB RAM and more

Follow us on Image Source : FLIPKART Samsung Galaxy F13 to launch on June 22: All you need to know

Samsung has been planning to expand its F-series lineup and has announced to launch of a new smartphone in the series- Galaxy F13. The launch date has been set to June 22, at the time of writing.

Samsung stated that the pre-launch website is live, and the banner teaser could be witnessed on Flipkart as well.

In an official statement, the company stated: "Samsung's popular Galaxy F series offers unprecedented style and experience to the aspirational Gen Z and consumers while delivering segment-best features. After Galaxy F23's success earlier this year, Galaxy F13 is the second addition to the F series in 2022."

The company said that Galaxy F13 is slated to come with a slew of attractive features such as an FHD+ display for an immersive viewing experience.

Galaxy F13 has a massive 6000mAh battery that helps you conquer the day and night without getting worried about frequent charging.

Additionally, Galaxy F13 sports segment-first Auto Data Switching feature to enable seamless connectivity even when your primary SIM is out of network and comes with up to 8GB RAM, with RAM Plus.

"With showstopper features, Galaxy F13 caters to the evolving needs of millennials and Gen Z consumers for uninterrupted, on-the-go entertainment," Samsung said.

Inputs from IANS